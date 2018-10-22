2018-19 NBA Season: 3 problems Oklahoma City Thunder are facing

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 164 // 22 Oct 2018, 17:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Currently owning the worst record in the NBA, the Thunder's 2018-19 season has gotten off to a rocky start. While they were underdogs on opening night against the Warriors, and even against a Clippers team without Russell Westbrook and Andre Roberson, the defeat to the worst team in the Western Conference by an 11-point margin in the Brody's comeback game will have stung OKC fans like few other losses will.

What has gone wrong for them thus far? Why is such an immensely talented squad that has had all offseason and training camp to acclimate to each other still struggling to get going right now?

Take a look at 3 of the most glaring problems they are facing right now:

#1 Coaching

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers

One of the problems that will hold the Thunder back from fulfilling their potential as a team this season is their lack of offensive nous. I have been lambasting head coach Billy Donovan for a while as the chief reason for this, and with an above-average offensive squad on paper, the Thunder are yet to get going on that end of the floor.

It's only been one game with Russ back, but he's still the same player in the same scheme that stuttered all through last season and sputtered out against the Jazz's stifling defense. Their loops are few and far between, and mostly ineffectively run. The pick-and-roll is the bread, butter and the crumbs of the offense, and Russ is still not being deployed off the ball despite the presence of Dennis Schroder.

1 / 3 NEXT