2019-20 NBA Injury Report Preseason: Anthony Davis suffers thumb injury, Paul George set to miss 10 games and more

Tristan Elliott
14 Oct 2019

Anthony Davis is among the players racing to be fit in time for the new NBA season

The 2019-20 NBA season does not get underway until next week, although there is already a significant number of injuries around the league. Among those injured are some of the biggest names in the NBA, and here we will take a look at all the latest injury news you need to know ahead of the new season.

Kyrie Irving - Face - Should be fit for opening night

Kyrie Irving should be fit for the Nets' season opener

Kyrie Irving suffered a facial injury last week after taking a shoulder to the face from Lakers guard Rajon Rondo. While the injury has impacted Irving's preseason participation, the point guard is expected to be ready to return for Brooklyn's season opener against the Timberwolves.

Kevin Durant - Achilles - Expected to miss the entire season

Kevin Durant is not expected to feature for the Nets this season

Kevin Durant suffered a torn Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals and the superstar was subsequently out for the entire 2019-20 season. Nevertheless, following his move to the Nets, speculation mounted that he could return if the team makes it to the playoffs. However, Durant stated last week that he isn't planning to return this year, and is fully focused on returning to his best during the 20-21 campaign.

Klay Thompson - Knee - Out until after the All-Star break

Klay Thompson will miss at least 55 games for the Warriors this season

Over the summer, Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL. Thompson suffered the injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and there have been conflicting reports over when the 29-year-old would return. While a return date has yet to be set, The Athletic is reporting that Thompson will be out until at least the All-Star break.

Andre Roberson - Knee - A doubt for start of the season

Andre Roberson is on the verge of returning after almost two years out

Andre Roberson has missed almost two years with a serious knee injury and has yet to feature in preseason. Nevertheless, The Oklahoman is reporting that Roberson is closing in on a return, and is only absent because the Thunder are being especially careful in easing him back.

