2020-21 NBA Draft: 3 reasons why Houston Rockets should pick Jalen Green with the No.2 overall pick 

The rebuilding Houston Rockets secured the no.2 pick for the 2020-21 NBA Draft. The Rockets now have a fabulous chance of capitalizing on the 2021 NBA Draft, choosing some of the best young players to pair up with the likes of Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood to accelerate their rebuilding process.

Developing young players is a great way to build a strong squad for the future, which could help any team immensely in their pursuit of achieving the results they aim for.

Initially, most of the mock drafts by various analysts projected USC Trojans' center Evan Mobley to be the no.2 pick. But with G-League Ignite guard Jalen Green's stock rising of late, there is a possibility that he could be on Houston's radar instead.

“He wanted all the smoke.”



A hunger to be the best. A burning competitive fire. A willingness to learn. And French fries.



This is the making of Jalen Green, next NBA phenom and maybe, just maybe, Houston’s lottery ticket.



Feature for @TheAthletic: https://t.co/mrUNH2U7dC — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) July 5, 2021

Jalen Green appears to be one such player who could help the Houston Rockets return to becoming a force in the Western Conference again. On that note, let's dissect three key reasons why the Houston Rockets should pick Jalen Green (if available) with their no.2 pick in the 2020-21 NBA Draft.

#3 Jalen Green has proved with his G-League exploits that he is ready for the NBA

G League Ignite vs Westchester Knicks

Jalen Green made a bold move by choosing to play in the NBA G-League instead of playing college basketball. He performed at a high level that belied his age, which has now made him extremely confident and well prepared to play in the NBA.

Green played for the G-League's development team, G-League Ignite. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.5% from downtown. In his team's only playoff game, he scored 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds to go with three steals per game.

Such staggering numbers in his debut pro-season are a great testament to the fact that Jalen Green could hit the ground running with the Houston Rockets or any other team that drafts him. It speaks volumes about how much he backs himself despite being only 19.

Have you seen what @JalenGreen is doing down in the G League Bubble? @KendrickPerkins and I chatted with one of the NBA's top prospects in this year's draft: pic.twitter.com/oNh3gd0mjN — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 24, 2021

The Houston Rockets could benefit immensely from a player who could provide them with a spark right from his rookie year. Jalen Green is definitely one of them, making him an ideal player to be drafted by a rebuilding team, who would give him opportunities to develop and settle at the highest stage.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav