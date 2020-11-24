The 2020 NBA Draft means realizing a dream for 60 eligible players selected by NBA franchises on Draft night. However, with such a big talent pool, there will always be players who did not hear their names called during the NBA Draft.

Still, going undrafted is not the end of the NBA dream for a young player as there are many opportunities to look for as an undrafted free agent. Players like Ben Wallace or Fred VanVleet have become essential pieces on championship-winning teams after going undrafted in the NBA Draft in the past.

2020 NBA Draft: Where are the best undrafted free agents signing?

The undrafted free agents have an advantage; if they receive multiple offers, they can decide where to go. In the 2020 NBA Draft, many projected second-rounders fell to the undrafted category.

In this article, we will take a look at the best players who were not selected in the 2020 NBA Draft and which teams signed them.

Devon Dotson - Kansas

Devon Dotson could have a solid NBA career

Devon Dotson is a 21-year-old guard who could have been a second-rounder in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, the Kansas guard went undrafted and has signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls.

He spent two seasons at Kansas, averaging 14.9 points in 66 games and shooting 47% from the field.

Undrafted Kansas guard Devon Dotson is signing with the Chicago Bulls, source tells ESPN. Dotson is a Chicago native who grew up idolizing Derrick Rose. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Ty-Shon Alexander - Creighton

A 37% shooter from 3P in three years at Creighton, 6' 4'' guard Ty-Shon Alexander was another projected second-round pick for the 2020 NBA Draft.

However, he went undrafted before signing a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns days after the 2020 NBA Draft.

Lamar Stevens - Penn State

A senior out of Penn State, 6' 8'' forward Lamar Stevens averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his four years at college, but only shot 26% from three-point range last year on more than three attempts per game.

He led his college in scoring and earned a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Markus Howard - Marquette

Markus Howard could have gone in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, but his size is not well-suited to play defense in the NBA, and it hurt his stock.

Still, he made 434 three-pointers in 128 games in college for Marquette, and that skill will not be overlooked in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets signed him on a two-way deal.

Ashton Hagans - Kentucky

Ashton Hagans' playmaking abilities could be better if he finds efficiency in his shot

Ashton Hagans is a playmaker who averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 assists per game in his second year at Kentucky. He is also an opportunistic defender, averaging 1.8 steals per game in his two-year college career.

Shooting might be an issue for Hagans, but the Minnesota Timberwolves signed him on a two-way deal.

Freddie Gillespie - Baylor

A 6' 9'' forward, Freddie Gillespie finishes well around the basket and is a good rim protector. He averaged 9.6 points, nine rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in his second year at Baylor.

Even though his name was not called in the 2020 NBA Draft, he reportedly agreed to terms with the Dallas Mavericks.

Freddie Gillespie's story gained national attention last season, and now the story continues. On Wednesday Gillespie signed with the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent.



He said Duncan Robinson's journey to the NBA is one of his favorites #SicEm pic.twitter.com/AGYnzsnuQG — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) November 21, 2020

Mason Jones - Arkansas

Mason Jones signed with the Houston Rockets (Photo Credit: AP)

Another guard whose defensive approach probably hurt his stock in the 2020 NBA Draft, Mason Jones signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets.

He averaged 22 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and shot 45% from the field in his second year in college.

Nate Darling - Delaware

Nate Darling had an explosive year for Delaware, shooting 40% from the three-point line on 8.4 attempts per game.

He played three years of college basketball but went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, the Charlotte Hornets picked him up on a two-way deal.

Trevelin Queen - New Mexico State

Trevelin Queen is a guard who played two years at New Mexico State, averaging 10.5 points per game and shooting 37% from three-point range in more than four attempts per game.

He reached an agreement with the Houston Rockets after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jordan Ford - Saint Mary's

In his senior season, Ford led the West Coast Conference in scoring last year and shot 41% from three-point range in his collegiate career. He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft arguably due to his lack of athleticism.

Still, the LA Clippers signed him on an Exhibit 10 contract the day after the 2020 NBA Draft.