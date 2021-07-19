2020 Tokyo Olympics men's basketball: Here's where you can watch and live stream the matches

On July 18th, Team USA played what was their last exhibition game before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The basketball event is set to tip-off on July 24th, with Team USA taking on Rudy Gobert’s France to start their campaign. Having finished as the gold medallists in three straight Olympics along with six of the last seven, Team USA will again be expected to come home as tournament winners.

Regardless, there are multiple reasons why fans will be worried. The likes of Kevin Love and Bradley Beal have already been ruled out due to covid-related safety and health protocols. The two have been replaced by Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee, with Team USA currently also dealing with other absentees who are involved in the 2021 NBA Finals. This includes Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, who are now expected to be available straight for the opener. Regardless, in this article, we look at the TV channels and other live-streaming options available for the overall 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Here's what you need to know about the basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics, including top athletes, schedule and the basics of the sport.



2020 Tokyo Olympics: Where to watch and live stream the matches?

The entire Tokyo Olympics will be telecast on various NBC platforms, with the network’s streaming service Peacock also offering specific broadcasts online. All Team USA matches can be watched on the Peacock Free service. However, the free streaming service will have advertisements. For the overall Basketball event and all Team USA matches, users can subscribe to Peacock Premium which is available at a cost of $4.99 per month. Additionally, for viewers in Japan, all Olympic events can be watched on the Tokyo NOW Channel.

The specific Olympic channel is also available on a range of other live streaming services, including Hulu, Sling TV, and FuboTV. Hulu and FuboTV offer a seven-day free trial while Sling TV will cost $10 for one month. Apart from live-streaming services, viewers can simply watch matches on NBC-related channels.

Apart from NBC, official coverage of the Tokyo Olympics will feature on CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA. Regardless, live matches, especially those involving Team USA, will be telecast live on NBC. Hence, there are multiple ways in which the basketball event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics can be watched for free. Matches are also available on multiple streaming platforms.

