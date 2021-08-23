2021-22 NBA Season: Examining LaMelo Ball's growth potential in his sophomore year

LaMelo Ball is playing up to every expectation everyone has had of him. After a NBA Rookie of the Year season, there is nowhere else to go but up, so let's check out how SportsKeeda thinks things will go for LaMelo Ball.

Rookie of the Year

What a way to start your career LaMelo Ball. Stats of 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. All over the sports shows. LaMelo Ball has filled up the highlight reel already. He's a signifier of a great future in Charlotte. Charlotte is one of the fastest growing cities in America, and as the talent and show-stopping ability of LaMelo Ball develops, the only thing left to do is win. The city is ripe for it. The game is ripe for it, and the NBA could be looking at a future face of the league.

LaMelo Ball has now

One of the great things about sports is it's a window to the culture within the sport. LaMelo Ball and the next generation of versatile players are revolutionizing how they go about things. It's not just about the oops to the thunderous Miles Bridges, it's so much more. Yeah he has a sherbert orange Lamborgini that if you don't blink, you'll see around Charlotte. His signature Puma shoe drops in October. He has one of the top social media accounts, and the weight of his fashion can't be overstated. LaMelo is prepared for all this. Perfectly in the moment. Mitch Kupchak, with of your rings combined as a player and executive, you sure are sitting pretty right now. With a young roster combined with exciting signings and the buzz around LaMelo Ball, Charlotte could surprise very soon.

Pops was right

For all the criticism and dismissal of LaVar Ball, there should also be soul claps. He has helped his sons become capable NBA players -- if not future All-Stars. Lonzo Ball has a new life in Chicago. He did it his way, and through all the public cringeworthy stuff that even his biggest supporters scoffed at, here his 2nd NBA son sits as a Rookie of the Year in a burgeoning city.

What's next?

I don't think it's far fetched to say that LaMelo Ball will be a fixture in the NBA All-Star Game for a decade to come. Though he seems like a 19 year old Renaissance Man, basketball has always been his vehicle. He's in the land of Mike, and his will be a fun career to track; to see what's in store. He and his family have seemed to have all the drama out the way, and LaMelo, who once scored 92 points in a high school game, the vision is to now attack. So many Oscars (triple-doubles) will go down. There will be individual awards, and though he has prepared for the heat of media scrutiny, the only way to silence the crowd is to win games.

But hey, LaMelo Ball loves the crowd.

One of the most exciting young stars in the NBA!



Happy 20th LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P) pic.twitter.com/HaP8v1IH23 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 22, 2021

