What is LaMelo Ball's net worth as of August 2021? Here's how the Charlotte Hornets star makes his money

LaMelo Ball has been in the news since he arrived at the 2021 NBA Summer League in a private jet to watch his younger brother, LiAngelo Ball, play. He came to support his brother, who might also play for the Charlotte Hornets depending on how he performs in the summer league.

LaMelo Ball was flown out to Summer League in a PUMA private jet



Although LaMelo Ball leads a flashy lifestyle, he is a shrewd athlete. The Charlotte Hornets star once came under fire for showing off his custom-made diamond grills. However, the then-rookie was quick to disprove claims of recklessness, stating that he does not spend his NBA money.

That begs the question. How does LaMelo Ball make his money and fund his luxury lifestyle?

How does LaMelo Ball make his money?

LaMelo Ball of the Hawks reacts during the round 9 NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Illawarra Hawks

LaMelo Ball signed a four-year $35.5 million rookie deal after he was selected as the 3rd overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. As things stand, he has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

However, LaMelo Ball had started raking in some money before joining the NBA. The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year first plied his trade in Lithuania before joining the Illarawa Hawks in Australia. LaMelo chose to forfeit college and play basketball, which many would consider a smart choice, especially with how well things have turned out.

Before joining the NBA, his net worth stood at $400,000. Although his rookie contract is one source of his wealth, LaMelo Ball also inked a $100 million contract with Puma as a rookie. He joined a few rising talents like Marvin Bagley III and Kyle Kuzma as the shoe company's brand ambassador. Although it is unclear how long the contract will last.

The inking of that shoe deal gave LaMelo Ball access to the company's private jet. While it might have looked like the 19-year-old splurged a sizeable amount to get a PJ, that is not the case.

LaMelo Ball has tried to diversify his income revenue, as reports suggested that he tried to buy the Illarawa Hawks after he joined the NBA. However, a consortium including the former Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo won the bid to buy the Australian club.

One philanthropic act worth noting is his involvement with charity. LaMelo Ball has been involved with charitable institutions since his time with the Illarawa Hawks. He once gave out 500 blankets to the Salvation Army and also contributed a month's income to victims of the Australian bushfire.

