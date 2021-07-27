2021 NBA Free Agency: 3 reasons why Toronto Raptors shouldn't pursue Jarrett Allen 

The Toronto Raptors have been exploring several options to upgrade their roster for next season. As per NBA rumors, they are among the top suitors for center Jarrett Allen in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

Allen is a restricted free agent this summer but could continue his stay at the franchise. That's because the former Brooklyn Nets big is perceived as a core piece in the Cavs' current roster, and the 2016 champions will likely match offers from other teams to re-sign the 23-year old.

The Cavaliers have extended a qualifying offer to Jarrett Allen, per @ChrisFedor



He will become a restricted free agent pic.twitter.com/vVVm3aW2Gm — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 23, 2021

The Toronto Raptors' interest in Allen hasn't abated, though. Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote the following regarding the Canadian franchise's interest in the player:

"There’s mutual interest between center Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers on a new deal, but the Toronto Raptors are expected to be among the strong suitors for the restricted free agent, according to sources. Toronto has attempted to trade for Allen in the past, sources said."

In 51 games for the Cavaliers, Jarret Allen has averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per outing. The Toronto Raptors view Allen as a long-term solution for their woes at the five. They played a small-ball lineup for most of the 2020-21 season, but the tactic largely backfired.

Jarrett Allen wasted little time getting a block against his former team 🖐 pic.twitter.com/WPdX0ee4NI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 21, 2021

But is Jarret Allen the answer to the Toronto Raptors' woes at the moment? In terms of his production and influence on the court, the answer would be yes. But from a financial perspective and the current needs of the raptors, persisting with Allen would be a poor option.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why the Toronto Raptors shouldn't pursue Jarrett Allen in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#3 Finding a center isn't the only problem the Toronto Raptors have this off-season

The Toronto Raptors are one of the few sides with a decent amount of cap space available. They have roughly $23 million to work with this off-season, which they would like to use to add more depth in the roster and fill in multiple spots. Meanwhile, Allen is expected to command a nine-figure multi-year deal.

If the Toronto Raptors are looking to test the Cleveland Cavaliers' resolve to re-sign their young star, offering a deal around $100 million is likely the only way they could come close to luring him to play for them. If Allen does end up signing that big a deal, it will take a significant hit on the Raptors' ambitions to build a well-rounded roster.

Toronto only have four players under contract and with guaranteed salaries. Moreover, Pascal Siakam is expected to be out of action till November after undergoing a shoulder surgery.

The Toronto Raptors, in recent years, have been the kind of team that balances their present and future really well. Considering the same, it does not seem like a sensible proposition to spend big on one position.

Edited by Bhargav