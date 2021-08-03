2021 NBA Free Agency: The case for and against Miami Heat acquiring Kyle Lowry

The league is preparing for 2021 NBA free agency and the Miami Heat have their eye on Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry. He is friends with Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley might acquire the free agent this offseason. Several big names are on the market this year, including point guards like Chris Paul, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Devonte' Graham among others. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes Lowry is going to dictate the point guard market.

The Miami heat are apparently frontrunners in the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes and the deal is closer than previously anticipated. However, analysts, fans and pundits around the league have varied opinions on this rumor. Many believe this could end badly for the Heat while certain people think it is a brilliant move.

Let's dive into the pros and cons of this deal.

2021 NBA Free Agency: Why the Miami heat should sign Kyle Lowry this offseason

Kyle Lowry with the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry would solve the Miami Heat's point guard and floor general issues. He is the quintessential point guard who finds his teammates first and then scores when asked to do so.

Kyle Lowry would also help the Miami Heat in their shooting woes. The Heat were humiliated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs as the eventual champions swept them in four games. Bucks' Bryn Forbes outscored Jimmy Butler for the series and nobody in the Miami Heat could buy a bucket. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson came up short when playing in front of a crowd and the Heat's shooting struggles became painfully apparent.

Kyle Lowry averaged 39.6% from downtown last season and has a career average of 36.8%.

Lowry is also a great defensive guard. Although the Miami Heat are a great defensive team, adding another piece to the backcourt cannot hurt.

2021 NBA Free Agency: Why the Miami Heat should refrain from signing Kyle Lowry this offseason

Kyle Lowry with the Toronto Raptors

The biggest reason cited by anyone is age. Lowry will be 36 years old by the time the next NBA playoffs show up and that is usually when players take a dip in their production. His numbers fell slightly last season as well, and he played just 46 out of 72 games. The Heat would be better off investing in a younger point guard like Spencer Dinwiddie or Devonte' Graham as Lowry wouldn't be giving them much in the coming years.

Moreover, the Miami Heat would be taking a serious hit on their pocket. Lowry would demand a $25-30 million a year salary and the Heat would be operating over-the-cap. A potential sign-and-trade would also result in the Heat losing some key players like Goran Dragic and possibly Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro.

Although Lowry helps the team in shooting and playmaking, several other guards can fulfill that role. Paying a 35-year-old guard $30 million a year to fulfill a short-term need does seem excessive.

