2021 NBA offseason: 3 Worst fits for Ben Simmons if Philadelphia 76ers decide to trade him

Ben Simmons is reportedly on the trade block this summer, and the Philadelphia 76ers are sure to get a hefty return for the point guard. Simmons struggled for form during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but still remains a gifted passer and one of the best defenders in the league.

3 Teams that should actively avoid trading for Ben Simmons in the 2021 NBA offseason

The last few seasons have proved that Ben Simmons needs a roster that is optimized for his game to get the best out of him. He is a brilliant basketball player who can win games on his own, but is likely to struggle if an ideal ecosystem is not built around him.

On that note, let's take a look at the three teams that are the worst fit for Ben Simmons.

#3 Indiana Pacers

Recent trade reports indicate that the Indiana Pacers have registered interest in trading for Ben Simmons. The Pacers had a bid rejected by the 76ers, which could have seen them send Malcolm Brogdon and a pick in exchange for the Australian international.

However, it can be said that the Pacers dodged a bullet, and they should put an end to the pursuit of Ben Simmons. The Pacers already have multiple players who like to operate in the paint, most notably the front court partnership of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

Adding Simmons to the mix will lead to the Pacers clogging the paint, which will result in a lack of spacing, something that head coach Rick Carlisle would certainly like to avoid.

The Pacers also have enough options for initiating the offense, with the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and even Caris LeVert more than capable of generating shots for themselves and their teammates. Ben Simmons is a brilliant player on both ends of the floor, but he will not be a great fit with the Indiana Pacers.

