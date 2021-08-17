2021 NBA Summer League Championship Game: Top 5 players to watch out for including Payton Pritchard, Davion Mitchell and more 

The 2021 NBA Summer League Championship game is set to take place on Tuesday between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings.

Both teams have been exceptional in the four games they have played in the tournament thus far. The Celtics finished at the top of the standings with a whopping +21 point-differential, while the Kings finished second with a +13/5 point-differential.

The two teams feature some of the best young talents in their ranks. The Boston Celtics relied heavily on their second-year players like Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have ridden on the performances of rookie Davion Mitchell and second-year guard Jahmi'us Ramsey.

On that note, let's take a look at the five breakout players to watch out for when the two teams take to the court on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

#5 Louis King (Sacramento Kings)

“I’m a big guard who can rebound, defend, who can score at will. That’s just what I’m trying to display at Summer League”



Louis King (16 PTS) reflects on his journey to the NBA after helping the @SacramentoKings get the W tonight pic.twitter.com/IwOArmkOvc — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 11, 2021

Louis King has been a key player for the Sacramento Kings in the 2021-22 NBA Summer League.

His shooting and scoring have been massive for the team. He is averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest across four games. King has shot at 43.5% from the three-point line on 5.8 attempts. He leads the team in threes per game (2.5), and is second for most points.

His overall play has been quite solid, making him one of the players to watch out for in the 2021 NBA Summer League final game.

#4 Jahmi'us Ramsey (Sacramento Kings)

Jahmi'us Ramsey

Sophomore Jahmi'us Ramsey is leading the Sacramento Kings in points in the 2021 NBA Summer League so far. He is averaging 16.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. Ramsey's shooting has been quite efficient, as he has converted 47.9% of his shots from the floor on 12 attempts per game.

Jahmi'us Ramsey finishes the breakaway jam to tie things up on ESPN2! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/zeoObM4xja — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2021

He has scored in double digits in each of the four games he has played for the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League. His best game was the campaign-opener against the Charlotte Hornets, where he scored 22 points. The Kings will be hoping for a similar kind of outing in the final from him.

