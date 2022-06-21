2022 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Latest first-round projections for all 30 picks

The 2022 NBA draft is just three days away, and it's time to take a look at Sportskeeda's first NBA Mock Draft. After the conclusion of the NBA Finals, teams are now getting ready to see which players they will add to their team in order to improve their roster for the 2022-23 season.

A number of prospects have been generating buzz throughout the year. Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith and Jaden Ivey have all found themselves in the mix to be selected somewhere in the top four.

Here's a look at Sportskeeda's first NBA Mock Draft and an analysis of the projections.

Sportskeeda 2022 NBA Mock Draft 1.0

1) Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith Jr, F, Auburn

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith Jr goes first in Sportskeeda's NBA Mock Draft.

After winning the first overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft, the Orlando Magic have often been connected to two prospects. League rumblings around the NBA have Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith as the favorite to be the first overall selection.

Smith has the two-way upside and outside shooting to turn into a dangerous weapon at the next level. Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren could still be a candidate here, but Smith has the edge for now.

2) Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren.

The Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves with two selections in the draft. It's widely expected that the Thunder will select either Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith depending on who remains on the board after the Orlando Magic's selection.

Holmgren would give the Thunder a building block in the frontcourt as they continue to shape their roster for the future. The seven-foot big man is an elite defensive prospect with outstanding upside on the offensive side of the ball.

3) Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Duke Blue Devils draft prospect Paolo Banchero.

The expectation league wide is that the first three selections of the draft will include some combination of Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Rumblings continue to build around how the Rockets are prepared to select Duke freshman Paolo Banchero if he is still on the board.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Houston Rockets expected to draft Paolo Banchero ahnfiredigital.com/nba/houston-ro… Report: Houston Rockets expected to draft Paolo Banchero ahnfiredigital.com/nba/houston-ro…

Banchero has the offensive versatility and firepower to give the Rockets another dangerous weapon alongside rising young star Jalen Green. Banchero has the playmaking and offensive tools to give the Rockets a big boost on offense.

4) Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray.

Many have speculated that Purdue guard Jaden Ivey could be the selection here. However, the buzz surrounding Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray going to Sacramento has heated up.

Ivey commented that he has yet to be in contact with the Kings, building on speculation that Sacramento could favor the Iowa forward.

Evan Sidery @esidery Keegan Murray met with the Kings’ front office recently, including having dinner with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento, per @ChrisBHaynes Keegan Murray met with the Kings’ front office recently, including having dinner with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento, per @ChrisBHaynes.

Murray was one of the most impressive players in college basketball this year. He averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% and 39.8% from 3-point range.

For now, Sacramento goes with Murray in this NBA Mock Draft.

5) Detroit Pistons - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey.

The Detroit Pistons will find themselves in a position to add another intriguing talent to their rebuilding roster in the draft. Although Detroit has been connected to several players throughout the pre-draft process, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is rumored to have plenty of fans in the front office.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee The only teams Jaden Ivey worked out for were the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The only teams Jaden Ivey worked out for were the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

Ivey was one of the most explosive players in the country this year. He should pair well with rising star Cade Cunningham to give Detroit a dangerous backcourt.

6) Indiana Pacers - Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats sophomore Bennedict Mathurin.

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin has been one of the hottest names in NBA circles throughout the draft process. The athletic wing has an intriguing set of offensive tools and can space the floor from beyond NBA range.

Mathurin could slide in next to rising star Tyrese Haliburton to give the Pacers an intriguing backcourt for the future.

7) Portland Trail Blazers - Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

Dyson Daniels of the G-League Ignite to Portland in the NBA Mock Draft.

One of the most popular names throughout the pre-draft process has been Australian-born guard Dyson Daniels. After spending the year playing with the G-League Ignite, Daniels' stock has steadily climbed throughout the season.

The six-foot-seven combo guard plays the game with great poise and is one of the best wing defenders in the class.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels said he has an upcoming workout scheduled with the Kings. Daniels worked out for the Wizards this morning and said he previously worked out for the Blazers, Spurs, Pelicans, Knicks, Pistons and Pacers. G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels said he has an upcoming workout scheduled with the Kings. Daniels worked out for the Wizards this morning and said he previously worked out for the Blazers, Spurs, Pelicans, Knicks, Pistons and Pacers.

8) New Orleans Pelicans - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe.

The "mystery man" of the 2022 draft has become Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe. After enrolling in Kentucky during the middle of the season, Sharpe sat out the entire year, but still decided to enter his name in this year's draft.

Sharpe was one of the top prospects in the high school ranks before enrolling at Kentucky. One of the most athletic wings in the draft, Sharpe would be a worthy roll of the dice for the Pelicans in this NBA Mock Draft.

B/R Hoops @brhoops Shaedon Sharpe: "I see myself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball." Shaedon Sharpe: "I see myself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball." https://t.co/BCxqAPemXQ

9) San Antonio Spurs- Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand Breakers

New Zealand Breakers NBA draft prospect Ousmane Dieng.

After a slow start during the 2021-22 NBL season, French-born wing Ousmane Dieng's game took off during the second half of the year. The six-foot-ten wing is a raw prospect but has the playmaking ability and offensive upside to become a serious weapon down the road.

Dieng continues to see his stock heat up and has been rumored to go somewhere within the top-10 of the draft. For now, Dieng lands with the Spurs in our latest NBA Mock Draft.

10) Washington Wizards - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis.

Wisconsin Badgers sophomore Johnny Davis was arguably one of the most impressive players in college basketball this year.

After averaging 7.0 points per game last year, Davis averaged 19.7 points per game and 8.2 rebounds for Wisconsin this year. A dangerous weapon in the midrange, Davis would give the Wizards another intriguing backcourt talent.

11) New York Knicks - Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

Memphis Tigers big man Jalen Duren.

The New York Knicks will find themselves in a position to add a number of intriguing players in this draft.

With big man Mitchell Robinson expected to be a popular name in free agency, Memphis center Jalen Duren could be a solid option here. Duren is one of the youngest players in the draft with the upside to become a dangerous two-way force.

12) Oklahoma City Thunder - Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been connected to a number of different prospects with their second selection in the lottery. One of those names has been Baylor Bears freshman Jeremy Sochan.

The versatile forward has been one of the biggest risers throughout the pre-draft process. He has the defensive ability to become a serious asset at the next level.

13) Charlotte Hornets - AJ Griffin, F, Duke

Duke Blue Devils wing AJ Griffin.

One of the most discussed projected lottery prospects is Duke Blue Devils freshman AJ Griffin. After being considered a favorite to go somewhere in the top-six of the draft before the season, Griffin suddenly has a wide range of where he could be selected.

A dangerous outside shooter with offensive upside, Griffin would be too enticing for the Hornets to pass up here.

14) Cleveland Cavaliers - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham.

Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham quickly became one of the most pleasant surprises in the NCAA this year. A gifted shot-maker with the ability to score at multiple levels, Branham could hear his name in the lottery on draft night.

The versatile guard would give the Cavaliers another weapon in their rotation with serious upside.

15) Charlotte Hornets - Mark Williams, C, Duke

Duke Blue Devils big man Mark Williams.

Duke Blue Devils sophomore big man Mark Williams was one of the most impressive centers in the NCAA this year. Williams stands out with his defensive ability and is a gifted shot-blocker.

The Charlotte Hornets have been in the market for a center for the last couple of years, and Williams would be one of the best fits for them in this draft.

16) Atlanta Hawks - Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks wing Ochai Agbaji.

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be one of the most active teams in the trade market this offseason. With a talented roster full of offensive weapons, the Hawks will be eager to target defensive help in this class.

Kansas wing Ochai Agbaji has the potential to be one of the most complete 3-and-D prospects in this class. He would be a great get for the Hawks with the 16th pick.

17) Houston Rockets - Tari Eason, F, LSU

LSU Tigers sophomore Tari Eason.

LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason spent the majority of the year coming off the bench. However, he was still one of the most productive players in college basketball.

A versatile asset on the defensive end, Eason would be another great addition for the Houston Rockets. Eason averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this year in just 24.4 minutes.

18) Chicago Bulls - Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara

Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams to the Chicago Bulls in NBA Mock Draft.

One of the most popular "risers" throughout the pre-draft process has been Santa Clara junior guard Jalen Williams. After impressing throughout the draft combine, Williams has found himself as a dark horse candidate to be selected in the lottery.

Williams has the versatility to impact the game in several areas and would give the Chicago Bulls another dangerous weapon in their backcourt.

19) Minnesota Timberwolves - EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State

Ohio State forward EJ Liddell to Minnesota in NBA Mock Draft.

Despite being undersized for a traditional power forward at six-foot-seven, Ohio State's EJ Liddell was one of the most impressive two-way players in the country.

Liddell was a dominant shot-blocker and has the ability to be a dynamic pick-and-pop weapon. He would give the Timberwolves another offensive weapon alongside superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.

20) San Antonio Spurs - Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

Notre Dame freshman guard Blake Wesley.

Notre Dame freshman guard Blake Wesley has become a popular name for the draft. The six-foot-five guard has the ability to light up the scoring column in a hurry with his versatility and quickness off the bounce.

Wesley would give the Spurs another backcourt asset with serious upside. He averaged 14.4 points this year while shooting 40.4%.

21) Denver Nuggets - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

G-League Ignite Guard Jaden Hardy.

After coming into the season as a potential "wildcard" to be selected in the top-five, G-League Ignite guard Jaden Hardy projects to land with the Denver Nuggets at pick No. 21.

Hardy has a scary amount of upside and could offer serious "sleeper" appeal. One of the most dangerous 3-point shooters in this class, Hardy should still have plenty of fans in NBA Front Offices.

22) Memphis Grizzlies - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry.

After impressing throughout the second half of the 2021-22 NCAA season, Arizona Wildcats sophomore Dalen Terry decided to keep his name in the 2022 draft.

Terry was impressive throughout the pre-draft process and could be a name that sneaks up into the lottery. The six-foot-seven guard has the playmaking and two-way versatility to offer intriguing upside at the next level.

23) Philadelphia 76ers - TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington.

While many expect that Kentucky Wildcats freshman TyTy Washington could still go somewhere in the lottery, he finds himself falling to 23rd in this Mock Draft.

Washington has a smooth feel for the game that pairs well with his impressive outside shot. If Washington does fall in the draft, he could become a valuable asset for a potential playoff contender.

24) Milwaukee Bucks - Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

Auburn Tigers center Walker Kessler.

Auburn Tigers sophomore center Walker Kessler was one of the most impressive big man prospects in the country this year.

Kessler would give the Bucks another shot blocking weapon in their rotation, especially with veteran Brook Lopez battling injuries last year. Kessler averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game last year.

25) San Antonio Spurs - Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest

Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia.

After impressing throughout the NBA Draft combine, Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia has been rumored to have a promise from an NBA team. The San Antonio Spurs have always been smitten with players who have a great feel for the game and who can impact at a number of different levels.

Although not an elite athlete, LaRavia has the tools to become an underrated asset in the rotation early on.

26) Houston Rockets - Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Mozzart

Serbian-born wing Nikola Jovic to the Houston Rockets in the Sportskeeda NBA Mock Draft.

After generating some buzz as one of the top international prospects in this class, Serbian-born wing Nikola Jovic finds himself going to the Houston Rockets at 26th overall.

The six-foot-ten forward has the floor spacing and playmaking upside to become an intriguing long-term investment for an NBA team. Still one of the youngest prospects in this class, Jovic could hear his name much earlier than this range of the NBA Mock Draft.

27) Miami Heat - Max Christie, G, Michigan State

Michigan State freshman Max Christie to the Miami Heat in Sportskeeda NBA Mock Draft.

After coming into the 2021-22 NCAA season as a potential lottery selection, Michigan State freshman Max Christie struggled with inconsistent play throughout the year.

Christie has some of the most impressive upside of any wing in this class and should still have plenty of fans in NBA Front Offices. Miami has never been afraid to add raw players with tremendous upside. Christie would be a great addition to this roster.

28) Golden State Warriors - Christian Koloko, C, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats big man Christian Koloko to the Warriors in Sportkeeda's NBA Mock Draft

The Golden State Warriors find themselves preparing for a busy offseason when it comes to re-signing some of their key pieces. Golden State has been rumored to be looking to trade this pick.

However, Arizona Wildcats big man Christian Koloko would give the team some insurance in their frontcourt. Koloko has the defensive versatility to become a strong asset in a rotation early on.

29) Memphis Grizzlies - Peyton Watson, F, UCLA

UCLA forward Peyton Watson.

After generating some pre-season hype as a potential top-10 selection in the draft, UCLA freshman forward Peyton Watson had a disappointing year with the Bruins.

One of the rawest prospects in this class, Watson still has the upside of becoming a dynamic weapon at the next level. He should still have plenty of fans in Front Offices despite a down year.

30) Denver Nuggets - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee

Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Despite being undersized for a modern-NBA point guard, Tennessee Volunteers floor general Kennedy Chandler was impressive this year.

The six-foot guard has electric speed in the open court and is a pest on the defensive end. He'd give the Denver Nuggets another strong asset in their rotation.

