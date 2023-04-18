2023 NBA Playoffs: 3 things to focus on ahead of Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 2

The Phoenix Suns did their best to claim home-court advantage in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but it only took them one game to lose it.

Following their 115-100 win at Vivint Center on Sunday, the LA Clippers have now taken the upper hand in the series. They have momentum on their side heading into Tuesday's Game 2.

For the first time in the Monty Williams era, the Phoenix Suns are down 0-1 in a playoff series. The Suns were 6-0 in Game 1s under coach Williams. The team now needs to improve on both ends to regain control of the series.

That said, here are three things to focus on just a few hours before Game 2 between the two Western Conference powerhouses:

#1 - Pace is key for the Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One

Despite having four of the best players in the league on their roster in Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns failed to dominate their opponents in Game 1.

They played slow offensively and let the Clippers make the defensive adjustments needed to take control. The Phoenix Suns didn't run in transition nor did they use perimeter shooting as an extra weapon (just 19 three-pointers).

“I thought we played really slow,” coach Williams said Monday. “Our start was slow, the ball movement wasn’t where it needs to be. They had some weird lineups out there and weird matchups and we just didn’t identify it fast enough on the fly. And that’s on me to get us in those spots to take advantage of it. … 19 3s in a game like that — that’s way too low.”

According to Arizona Sports, the Phoenix Suns attempted under 25 three-pointers in just four of the 22 games they played in the 2021 NBA playoffs, where they reached the NBA Finals. It only happened twice in 13 games last year.

Hence, pace will be key for the Phoenix Suns as running in transition and making threes will let them take control and will push the Clippers out of their comfort zone.

#2 - Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook set the tone

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One

Kawhi Leonard was the main reason behind the LA Clippers' 115-100 victory in Game 1. He made his first playoff appearance in 22 months and was unstoppable, going for 38 points, five boards, and five assists, on 13/24 shooting.

The All-Star guard/forward took over when it mattered the most and outshadowed Kevin Durant, who flirted with a triple-double in his first playoff appearance with the Phoenix Suns (27 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds).

"He is an all-time player, a Hall of Famer," Kawhi Leonard said of Kevin Durant. "This is what it's about -- you have an opportunity to play great. You just want the opportunity.

"Win, lose or draw, it's about giving your best out there. And you're able to play against the best. Just got to keep on having fun with it. It's good. It's playoff basketball."

The battle between the two superstars will instensify game after game, as the Clippers expect Leonard to continue to dominate with Paul George still out and with no official return timetable.

Meanwhile, the X-factor of Game 1 was none other than Russell Westbrook. The third star of this Clippers team had a poor shooting night (just 3-for-19 shooting), but did everything on the floor, with 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals.

He also blocked Devin Booker's layup attempt in the final seconds, with the Clippers up by just three (111-108), before leaping to get the ball and slam it off Booker's left leg and out of bounds. The play handed his team a victory in Game 1.

"My whole career I pride myself every season on doing everything I can," Russell Westbrook said afterwards. "I think I'm one of those guys who can do everything each and every night. ... Whatever is needed of me to win the game, I'll do it."

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One

Since Westbrook's arrival on the team, head coach Tyronn Lue has repeatedly said that he is not interested in Westbrook's scoring numbers. Instead, he wants him to do everything on both ends and bring energy and intensity to the floor, just like he did in Game 1.

With Paul George still out, as we already said, expect Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard to take over for the Clippers, so their performance will be key in Game 2 as well.

#3 - Bench scoring

Both the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns have a lot of superstar power in their starting lineups. If they want to have a deep playoff run, though, they need all their players to step up and make a difference.

And this didn't exactly happen in Game 1. With Norman Powell and Terance Mann combining for 24 points, the Clippers' four-man bench outscored the Phoenix Suns' six reserves 34-10.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One

Earning 24 more points off the bench helped the Clippers take control until midway through the third quarter and stand tall when the Suns made their comeback in the fourth.

The Clippers’ bench has averaged close to 50 points (47.8) over the last 10 games, while finishing the regular season on top of the offensive rating and 3-point percentage, third in scoring average and field goals made, and fourth in assists.

In Game 2, identical numbers will give the upper hand to the Clippers, so Monty Williams and the Suns should see their bench players elevate their game and step up, as Phoenix can't afford to lose again.

