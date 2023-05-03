2023 NBA Playoffs: 3 things to look out for in Game 2 between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers faced tall odds against the second-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup.

Defying those odds, James Harden helped push the 76ers over the line with 45 points, and they were delighted with a 119-115 win.

Having swept past the Sixers in their last two playoff series, the Celtics were expected to subdue their rivals and earn a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. That now seems like a tougher task than many expected.

Here's three things to look out for in Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

#1. The Joel Embiid factor

Having suffered an LCL sprain in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid's status for Game 2 is yet to be determined. Although this didn't stop the 76ers in Game 1, it could be a problem in Game 2.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers could turn to either Montrezl Harrell, P.J. Tucker, a small-ball center, or even Dewayne Dedmon, but Paul Reed has been the most reliable back-up so far.

However, if Embiid does return at some point in the series, it will be another story.

In their four regular-season meetings this year, Embiid averaged 36.8 points on 61.2 percent shooting, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game (including a 52-point production in Sixers’ only win). Limiting Joel Embiid has been a problem for the Celtics.

Al Horford has been able to match up one-on-one against Embiid at times. Other times, the Celtics surround him with double-teams forcing a lot of turnovers, specifically sending help whenever he turns his back to the basket.

But with Joel Embiids’ injury even if he becomes available, stopping him could become less difficult for the Celtics.

#2. The deadly Tatum-Brown combo

One of the deadliest backcourts in the NBA, Jason Tatum and Jalen Brown will definitely create matchup problems for the Sixers.

Combined for almost 54 points in the playoffs, the duo were touted to lead Boston in going all the way this season and dealing with their unfinished business last year.

Limiting their output will be key if the Sixers are to take the series. Melton and Harris will likely take turns defensively on Tatum, while Harris and Harden will mostly split Brown.

The man in the middle can provide help defense if their efforts fail, but with Embiid not 100%, the Sixers’ backcourt must work extra hard.

#3. MVP Harden and "Maxed" Maxey

Another option to neutralize the duo is to match their firepower. This is where James Harden, the former MVP, should be his usual productive self. He was excellent in the first match, and Philadelphia will be looking for more of the same. The promising Maxey can provide help too.

James Harden didn’t have to play like an MVP in the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. But with Embiid’s injury woes, Harden cannot afford to have low numbers: 17.3 ppg and a horrific 7-of-30 shooting from the paint. Thankfully for the 76ers, he stepped up to kick off the series.

Proving that he can still be his old deadly self, James Harden just scored a playoff career-high tying 45 points to steal game 1 from the Celtics 119-115. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points for the 76ers in the victory, to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

He needs to continue to average north of 20 points per game, facing no less than DPOY last season Marcus Smart, aside from White, Tatum and Brown.

Maxey needs to throw in some help too. He erupted for 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting against the Nets in Game 2 and also scored 10 straight points in the dying minutes of Game 3.

With the circumstances pointing to Maxey and Harden figuring out ways to score more efficiently against the Celtics, the Sixers will have their hands full.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

A healthy Embiid, who just won the Most Valuable Player award, could have turned the series into a 50-50 affair. But with a 100% Embiid out of the picture, it looks like the 20-year Eastern Conference Finals drought will be extended, at least for another year.

Although the 76ers snatched Game 1 and the home-court advantage, it will still be a tall order to beat a Boston Celtics team armed with an explosive back-court duo, a defensive backstopped by a DPOY, and a hunger to win it all this year.

