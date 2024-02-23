2024 NBA Coach of the Year odds, teams, records ft. Tyronn Lue & more

The NBA Coach of the Year award is something that usually flies under the radar for many of the league's fans. Most of the NBA's followers are more concerned with personal accolades for players such as the Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year award, among others.

Despite mostly going unrecognized, coaching is still a very important part of winning. Recognizing and making adjustments that help a team win is just as crucial as how a player executes on the court.

Several of the NBA's coaches excel at doing this and here are the top five who are most likely to win the NBA Coach of the Year award at the end of the season.

5 coaches with the highest odds to win the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year award

#5 Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers, +2000)

Rick Carlisle

The Indiana Pacers are entering the second half of the season with a 31-25 record (sixth in the East). While Tyrese Haliburton plays a huge role in that, what former NBA Coach of the Year Rick Carlisle has done shouldn't be forgotten.

Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard have all played great in Carlilse's system. If given a few more years together, Carlisle could continue to unlock their full potential to create a formidable team around Haliburton.

#4 Tyronn Lue (LA Clipper, +700)

Tyronn Lue

The LA Clippers had an abysmal start to the season when they first acquired James Harden. Many immediately wrote them off but they stormed back and are now third in the West with a 36-17 record and are only 2.0 games behind the number one team.

It took a while for the Clippers to figure things out but they eventually did and a lot of that is thanks to Tyronn Lue. Most coaches would have wilted under the pressure of having to coach such a stacked team but he has figured out a way to make things work and is worthy of consideration for NBA Coach of the Year.

#3 J.B. Bickerstaff (Cleveland Cavaliers, +500)

J.B. Bickerstaff

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best-rated teams on defense this year. So far, they are second only to the Minnesota Timberwolves with their defensive rating of 110.3.

J.B. Bickerstaff has created a great defensive scheme and has made all the right adjustments which has allowed the Cavs to overtake other teams in the East for second place with a 36-17 record.

#2 Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves, +200)

Chris Finch

The Minnesota Timberwolves have taken the league by surprise, claiming the top spot in the West and are currently 39-16. They have done excellent work on both ends of the court and Chris Finch deserves credit for that.

Finch has created a system that perfectly compliments his stars and as we draw closer to the playoffs, they are looking more and more like a contender and Finch is looking like a solid candidate for the NBA Coach of the Year award.

#1 Mark Daigneault (OKC Thunder, +200)

Mark Daigneault

Very few people expected the OKC Thunder to be as good as they are this year due to how young they are. They have taken the league by storm with an impressive 37-17 record, currently second in the Western Conference.

Having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the team helps Daigneault's chances but he has also effectively utilized other young players such as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. His effective coaching of this young squad has him leading the league in the race for NBA Coach of the Year.

Who won the NBA Coach of the Year award last season?

Last season, the Sacramento Kings ended a 16-year-long playoff drought spectacularly. They finished with a 48-34 record, entering the playoffs as the third seed under the leadership of Mike Brown.

Brown used De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to great effect last year to lead the team, earning the NBA Coach of the Year award as a result.