NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Rudy Gobert after Week 15

The 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race continues to trudge forward, with a group of elite big men battling for pole position.

One three-time winner of the award has led the pack for most of the season. However, a few of the league’s other top defensive anchors also have compelling cases. That includes a former All-Star who has clawed his way into the top five amid his team’s recent success.

On that note, below are the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 15.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 15

#5 OG Anunoby

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has missed four straight games due to a right elbow injury, hurting his DPOY momentum. However, before his injury, he had been building a strong case as the top defender on a thriving Knicks team.

New York ranks sixth in defensive rating (112.0). But with Anunoby on the court, that improves to 98.9, which would rank first by a wide margin.

The 26-year-old has only played 14 games for the Knicks since being acquired from the Toronto Raptors midseason. Nonetheless, his defensive impact on the squad has been remarkable.

Through 41 games with the Knicks and Raptors, Anunoby is holding opposing players to just 44.2% shooting (-3.2%). He is also averaging a combined 2.0 steals and blocks.

Health will likely be among the biggest factors in Anunoby’s DPOY case, as he has an extensive injury history. However, if he returns soon and stays on the court, he could be a dark horse threat to take home the award.

#4 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo recently earned his third career All-Star selection, with his defense being a primary reason. The Heat rank just 13th in defensive rating (113.8), but with Adebayo on the floor, that number improves to 111.0, which would rank fourth.

Through 40 games, the 26-year-old is holding opposing players to just 42.5% shooting (-6.5%). Additionally, he's tied for seventh in the league in rebounds per game (10.7) while averaging a combined 2.0 steals and blocks.

#3 Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been surging lately, winning an NBA-high five straight games. They have done so on the back of their second-ranked defensive rating (110.5), led by star center Jarrett Allen. The team’s defensive rating improves to 108.1 whenever Allen is on the court, which would rank first.

Through 42 games, the former All-Star is holding opposing players to just 48.8% shooting (-1.1%) and 56.6% from within six feet of the rim (-8.0%). Additionally, Allen is tied for seventh in rebounds (10.7 rpg) while averaging a combined 2.0 steals and blocks.

#2 Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren continues to be the defensive anchor for the league’s fourth-ranked defense (111.2 defensive rating). With him on the court, the Thunder’s defensive rating improves to 109.8, which would rank second.

Through 50 games, Holmgren is holding opponents to just 45.5% shooting (-5.0%), including 53.4% from within six feet (-10.8%). Additionally, he ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks (2.6 bpg).

So, the rookie’s DPOY case remains rock solid entering the stretch run of the season.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Despite his recent All-Star snub, Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert looks poised to win his fourth DPOY award. Gobert has been the top defender on the league’s top-ranked defense all season.

With Gobert on the court, the Wolves’ No. 1 defensive rating of 108.2 improves to 105.3. Through 49 games, the three-time All-Star is holding opposing players to just 43.6% shooting (-6.1%) and 49.5% from within six feet (-14.0%).

Additionally, Gobert remains second in the league in rebounds (12.5 rpg) and tied for seventh in blocks (2.1 bpg).

Thus, he remains this year’s DPOY frontrunner.

