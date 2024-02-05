With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline just days away, teams are running out of time to fortify their rosters.

A few teams, including the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder and LA Clippers have begun to emerge as top contenders. Thus, they aren’t in desperate need of big moves ahead of the deadline.

However, some aspiring contenders still find themselves failing to meet expectations past the midway point of the season. These teams are either in danger of experiencing early playoff exits or missing the playoffs entirely. Thus, they are in dire need of shake-ups to help them get back on track.

On that note, below are the five squads that most need roster upgrades.

5 teams in desperate need of roster reinforcements ahead of NBA trade deadline

#5 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic is having a career-best year, ranking second in the league in scoring (34.8 points per game). Meanwhile, he has proven that he can co-exist with co-star Kyrie Irving despite outside skepticism.

However, Dallas still sits just 26-23 (eighth in the Western Conference) and is on the verge of missing the playoffs. A big reason for this is the team’s 25th-ranked defensive rating (117.9).

So the Mavericks could badly use a reliable two-way forward to pair with Doncic and Irving to increase their chances of making a deep playoff run.

#4 Miami Heat

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler

After their surprise 2023 NBA Finals run, the Miami Heat have struggled to generate consistent offense this season.

They rank just 23rd in offensive rating (112.8) and 27th in scoring (110.1 ppg). The team recently attempted to address these concerns by acquiring veteran scoring guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets. However, he has struggled so far, averaging just 11.7 ppg on 32.9% shooting through seven games.

Some of Miami’s offensive concerns may be alleviated if superstar forward Jimmy Butler stays healthy and once again elevates his play come playoff time. However, the Heat (26-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference), could still use extra offensive reinforcements to ensure that they make the playoffs.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive struggles have been well-documented. Despite ranking second in the East (33-17), they are just 19th in defensive rating (116.4). This has led to concern that they could once again be in danger of being first-round playoff exits.

The Bucks have particularly struggled defending on the perimeter. Their starting backcourt of superstar point guard Damian Lillard and sharpshooter Malik Beasley features two defensive liabilities.

Milwaukee already tried to remedy their defensive shortcomings by firing rookie coach Adrian Griffin and replacing him with veteran coach Doc Rivers midseason. Many believed that a new defensive game plan could help the team turn its season around. However, the Bucks are 1-3 through four games under Rivers.

So, they could use some two-way guards and wings to pair alongside Lillard and co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo to help balance out their roster.

#2 LA Lakers

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

The LA Lakers are another aspiring contender whose deficiencies have been highlighted throughout the season. Despite having arguably two top-ten players (LeBron James and Anthony Davis), the team has struggled on both ends of the court.

LA ranks just 20th in offensive rating (113.6) and 15th in defensive rating (114.7). Additionally, the team is 28th in 3-point shooting (11.3 3pg).

The Lakers (26-25, ninth in the West) could use shooters, a two-way wing and a reliable backup big man. If they don’t make the necessary moves, they could find themselves on the outside looking in come playoff time.

#1 Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Most would probably agree that the Golden State Warriors are in the most desperate need of a shake-up of any aspiring contender. Through 46 games, the Warriors rank just 12th in the West (21-25) and are on the verge of missing the play-in tournament entirely.

Golden State has still gotten elite production out of superstar point guard Steph Curry. Additionally, forward Jonathan Kuminga has been a bright spot for the team amid his midseason breakout.

Nonetheless, the Warriors have been playing uninspired basketball, with their roster showing signs of aging. This includes veteran star shooting guard Klay Thompson, who has been a shell of himself.

Golden State ranks just 22nd in defensive rating (117.4) and could sorely use an infusion of athleticism and defense alongside Curry.

The Warriors will likely have to flip some of their young prospects and picks for proven veterans to get back into contention. Otherwise, the franchise may be forced to break up its longtime Big 3 of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green.

