Malcolm Brogdon could be on the move at the NBA trade deadline, as the Portland Trail Blazers won't rule out the possibility of sending him elsewhere for the right price. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is coming off the bench for the Blazers, with Portland on the verge of another losing season.

Brogdon recently spoke about his time in Portland and shared his excitement about playing alongside the Blazers' young core. Still, the franchise could pursue a trade as it believes it could get a few good assets back.

"My goal is to persevere no matter what role I am put in," Brogdon told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, via Blazers Edge. "I enjoy playing with these young guys. They are hungry and want to win. They’re incredibly coachable.

"More than anything, I enjoy being under (coach) Chauncey’s (Billups) wing and being coached by him. I have the most respect for him. He is a guy I would run through a wall for."

Here's a look at five teams that could pursue a trade for Malcolm Brogdon ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8.

5 teams that could land Malcolm Brogdon at NBA trade deadline 2024

#5, Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry

Malcolm Brogdon could be a target for the Miami Heat if they decide to send Kyle Lowry elsewhere. The former NBA champion has become available for a trade, and if he leaves, then the franchise could pursue Brogdon as his replacement.

#4, Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks have made star guard Dejounte Murray available for a trade, and they will likely part ways with him. If this happens, Malcolm Brogdon could be a great replacement and a good fit next to superstar guard Trae Young.

#3, Memphis Grizzlies

Marcus Smart

With Ja Morant out with a season-ending shoulder injury and Marcus Smart is expected to be out six weeks with a right finger injury, the Grizzlies are in need of a point guard, so trading for Brogdon would make sense for them.

#2, LA Lakers

D'Angelo Russell

Amid injury woes and chemistry issues, the LA Lakers (21-22), who are 10th in the West, could consider making changes. With Gabe Vincent still unable to play due to a knee injury, there is no backup point guard, so bringing the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year to the team would be a decent move for the franchise in its effort to turn its fortunes around.

#1, New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley

The Knicks have yet to cover the gap that the trade of Immanuel Quickley left to the backcourt line after his trade to the Toronto Raptors. Thus, they could pursue Brogdon either as Jalen Brunson's backup or a starter next to him.

Malcolm Brogdon has appeared in 31 games for the Blazers with averages of 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

