Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2024

There are eight NBA games scheduled for Saturday, including the Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks. It's the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Knicks winning the first two games. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction and betting tips for Jan. 20.

The Knicks dominated the first meeting on Dec. 1 in Toronto, getting the 119-106 won. The first game at Madison Square Garden was much closer 10 days later, with the Knicks earning a 136-130 victory. However, both teams look totally different since their first two games of the season.

The Knicks now have OG Anunoby, who they acquired from the Raptors on Dec. 30. It will also be Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett's first game in New York since the trade. Toronto will also be without Pascal Siakam, who is now a member of the Indiana Pacers.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game is planned for Thursday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on TSN in Canada and the MSG Network in New York.

Moneyline: Raptors (+240) vs Knicks (-285)

Spread: Raptors +7 (-110) vs Knicks -7 (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors -105 (o228.5) vs Knicks -115 (u228.5)

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks preview

Saturday's game between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks will be the 109th in NBA regular season history. The Raptors are ahead of the Knicks in the all-time head-to-head matchup at 61-47 given how bad New York was in the 2000s.

The Knicks are on a two-game winning streak heading into the matchup following wins over the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards. The Raptors, on the other hand, are coming off a tough 116-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks starting lineups

The Toronto Raptors have two players on the injury report – Jakob Poeltl and Otto Porter Jr. Head coach Darko Rajakovic is expected to use a starting five consisting of Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jontay Porter.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks also have two players on their injury – Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is likely using his starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 28.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 26.3 points per game. Brunson has scored at least 30 points in his last three games, so it's not bad to bet for him to go over 28.5 points against the Toronto Raptors.

Julius Randle is averaging 24.2 points per game this season, but is favored to score more than 26.5 points on Saturday. Randle has only scored above his average twice in the last five games, so it might not be worth risking a bet for him to go over.

Scottie Barnes is favored to score less than 19.5 points against the New York Knicks. He has put up at least 20 points in their last two games, which is a good sign. Fans should bet on him to at least have a 20-point performance at Madison Square Garden.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks prediction

The New York Knicks are the favorites to win the game against the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks are just playing a lot better at the moment, with the Raptors still figuring things out post-Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Knicks will get the win and cover the spread, while the total will likely go over.

