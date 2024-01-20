"Watch NFL playoffs tomorrow": LeBron James gives candid response to how Lakers plan on bouncing back

LeBron James was in a good mood despite the LA Lakers' 130-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com on Friday night. James had a simple answer on his plans to bounce back after such as tough defeat that snapped the team's two-game winning streak.

In his postgame interview, "The King" was asked what are the Lakers going to do to forget what happened against the Nets. He praised Cam Thomas for putting a lot of pressure on them and getting Brooklyn into a rhythm. He's planning to watch the NFL playoffs to ensure that no bad vibes carry over to their next game on Sunday versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Watch NFL playoffs tomorrow. That's what I'll do," James said.

The LA Lakers were in control early in the game, with Cam Thomas keeping the Brooklyn Nets afloat with 20 points in the first half. Spencer Dinwiddie took over in the third quarter, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the period. The Lakers still had the lead early in the third quarter before the Nets went on a 23-8 run.

Brooklyn just blew the Lakers in the final period to snap their four-game losing skid. Thomas finished with 33 points off the bench, while Nic Claxton had 22 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Mikal Bridges added 17.

On the other hand, LeBron James had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis contributed 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. D'Angelo Russell added 20 points and seven dimes, but it was not enough to prevent the Lakers from falling to 7-13 since winning the NBA Cup last month.

LeBron James loves the NFL playoffs

LeBron James is a huge fan of the NFL and was at Super Bowl LVI.

LeBron James is a huge fan of the NFL, whether it's making his weekly winners or playing Madden. James also aspired to play in the league when he was a kid growing up in Akron, Ohio and was even touted to become a great wide receiver back then.

"The King" loves the sport so much that he can be seen in NFL games even during the season as long as he's on his day off. He used to support the Dallas Cowboys growing up before starting to cheer the Cleveland Browns and LA Rams over the years.

James asked former Cowboys receiver if he was "good" following the team's lackluster performance in the shocking loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. He even mocked the Eagles after their upset defeat at the hands of former Browns QB Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

