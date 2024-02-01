5 instant impact guards still on trade block ahead of NBA Trade Deadline 2024 ft. Dejounte Murray & more

The NBA trade deadline is arriving soon. Despite several teams making big trade moves, there are still a number of high-quality players on the trade block.

From Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray to Malcolm Brogdon, all these guards have high demand in the market. However, considering the fact that teams have to trade away their crucial players, the trade has still not gotten through.

Here are the top five guards in the NBA that are still on the trade block that teams in the league might make their big move on.

5 instant impact guards still on trade block ahead of NBA Trade Deadline 2024

#1. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray is perhaps the biggest name available on the trade block. Although the Hawks are not having a great season, Murray is at his best throughout the season.

He has been shooting career-high both from beyond the arc and from the field. He is also averaging a career-high in points scored per game. This season, Murray is averaging 21.5 points per game in 46 games so far. He has been shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. He is also shooting 51.9 percent from inside the arc, his career-high.

Murray has been targeted by a number of teams, including the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. However, there have not been any major updates regarding Murray’s trade. If the Lakers somehow offer the Hawks some desired pieces, they have the highest chance of acquiring the star guard.

Murray’s $114 million trade extension will be enforced next season and the Hawks would not want to have a max player, considering it is not taking them anywhere. However, there are enough reasons to suggest that the Hawks might take Murray out of the trade market.

#2. Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is one of the most underrated, high-quality guards in the league. He was a big part of Boston Celtics’ success last season and won the Sixth Man of the Year Award. The Portland Trail Blazers are already not going anywhere this season, and there is a high chance they might go through reconstruction for the next season.

Brogdon is one of the most viable candidates on the trade market and most teams in the league would want to acquire him, which can give the Blazers some good pieces from the teams.

Brogdon is an excellent on-ball defender who shoots at a high percentage from inside and outside the arc. This season, he has been shooting 45.7 percent from inside the arc and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Perhaps the biggest reason any team would give up good pieces from their roster is due to Brogdon’s impact in the second unit. This season, he has been averaging 15.9 ppg in 37 games.

#3. D'Angelo Russell

A few weeks ago, D'Angelo Russell was being considered among players who could be a potential piece for the Lakers to put in the market for a big trade. Since then, he has been nothing but an elite player on the floor. In his last 10 games, Russell has averaged 25.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

While it might give the Lakers the confidence to keep him on the roster and play with him through the season, it also allows them to make Russell a viable trade piece for players like Dejounte Murray.

The Lakers can pair him with big man Rui Hachimura to sign a bigger player in the market who could become the third option for the Lakers behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

#4. Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been on fire coming off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks this season. He has been getting enough possessions in the second unit, which has been everything that Jason Kidd wanted from his sixth man.

Hardaway Jr. has been in the constant trade talk this season. It has been reported that the Mavericks might even consider including Hardaway Jr. in a trade for an all-star forward.

This season, he is averaging 18.4 ppg, shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from the three-point line.

#5. Tyler Herro

The possibility of Tyler Herro getting traded out of Miami is very thin. However, the Miami Heat have lost all of their last seven games, putting them in a very tough spot.

Heat have already made a trade for Terry Rozier to elevate their offense. However, they are still 13th in the defensive ratings and 22nd in the offensive ratings. If they come across a better trade option in Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine, they might trade Herro.

Herro has played only 28 games for the Miami Heat this season. He is averaging 21.5 ppg on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.

