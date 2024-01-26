5 most skilled players packing their bags at 2024 NBA trade deadline ft. Dejounte Murray & more

The weeks leading up to the NBA trade deadline can be one of the most exciting parts of a season. The movement that occurs during this period can help turn a team from buyers into legitimate contenders, or it can signal the start of a long and painful rebuilding process for teams who part with their stars.

This season, the movements leading up to the deadline (Feb. 8) should see plenty of talented players move on to a different team. Here are the five most talented players who are most likely to pack their bags as they head to a different home in the NBA.

5 most skilled players packing their bags at the 2024 NBA trade deadline

#1. D'Angelo Russell

The LA Lakers are looking to upgrade their roster and knowing them, they will prefer to make a big blockbuster or blockbuster-adjacent move that will propel them forward to a better performance in the second half of the season.

The only player on their team whom they can offer for a move this big is point guard D'Angelo Russell. Yes, he has been inconsistent, but when he's on his game, he combines his scoring with his playmaking to become a lethal offensive weapon.

#2. DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls need to start their rebuild sooner rather than later and what better way to start than by off-loading their core before the trade deadline? One of the guys they need to trade is 34-year-old All-Star DeMar DeRozan, as he will be more useful to a win-now team that can use a talented offensive-focused wing.

This season, DeRozan remains a reliable offensive threat, as he has averaged 22.1 pts and 5.4 assists in 44 games. A team like the OKC Thunder has the players and the draft picks to trade for him and they could use a talented wing like him to pair with MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and ROTY candidate Chet Holmgren.

Aside from the Thunder, other teams could use his contributions, but at the moment, they are in the best position to acquire DeRozan.

#3. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray is one of the best two-way guards in the league right now. In 44 games this season, he has averaged 21.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, and 1.3 spg.

He is undoubtedly a talented player, but his pairing with Trae Young in the Atlanta Hawks' backcourt does not appear to be working out. As such, the team is ready to move on from him.

Anyone who wishes to acquire him will reportedly need to surrender a pair of future first-round picks and a starting-caliber player. Still, that price should not be too steep for a team that believes they can become contenders by adding Murray before the NBA trade deadline.

#4. Malcolm Brogdon

At 31 years old, Malcolm Brogdon is the oldest guy on a rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers squad. He does not fit their timeline and at his age, it would be much better for him to take his talents to a playoff team.

Brogdon has proven that he can be effective as a starter or a sixth man and has the hardware to prove it. He has a skill set that is needed by any team hoping to compete for a championship and teams that feel like they need an upgrade at their point guard position will inquire about his availability before the deadline.

#5. Zach LaVine

After the NBA trade deadline, Zach LaVine might not be wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey. He is a three-level scorer who can create shots for himself and has one of the most exciting playstyles in the league.

An explosive scorer like LaVine possesses a talent coveted in the league. Fans can expect him to generate interest for a different team before Feb. 8.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in him, but a few other teams should try to put together a package to acquire him from the Bulls.

