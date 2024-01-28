NBA trade rumors: 3 deals still on Heat's radar after Miami's 6 game losing streak ahead of NBA Trade Deadline 2024

With the NBA trade rumors, the Miami Heat are in a difficult position as they've lost six straight games. Their losing streak has caused them to fall in the standings and into a difficult spot in the playoff picture. Then again, this isn't the end for the Heat, they can still get back to an ideal position for the postseason.

The Heat look like they aren't done making moves as they seek to add another valuable role player. With tons of trade rumors, Miami's choices seem to have shrunk. Still, some players could help the team strengthen their depth for the playoffs.

Also read: NBA trade rumors: 3 versatile wing players Milwaukee Bucks could land ahead of NBA trade deadline 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How well has the Heat performed amid the NBA trade rumors?

The Heat (24-22), who are seventh in the East, are still in the playoff picture. However, with the amount of games they've lost recently, the optimism around them making a deep playoff run could turn around. They recently traded for Terry Rozier, and he hasn't been effective for them in his first three games.

Rozier has averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists with Miami. He's also struggled to make shots, only knocking down 30.3%, including 18.2% from 3-point range.

Expand Tweet

With this, the Heat aren't done making changes to their roster and will likely be a team many will look out for in the NBA trade rumors. Here are three targets the team could make a deal for.

Also read: NBA trade rumors: Insider lists 3 reasons why D'Angelo Russell is likely getting moved despite resurgent play

#3, Royce O'Neale

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Royce O'Neale is a hot target for teams. O'Neale is a capable defender and a reliable scorer at the wing position, someone whom the Heat can use effectively in the postseason. Recently, there have been rumors that Miami has named the Brooklyn Nets forward as a trade target.

In his career, the 6-foot-5 forward is a 38.0% shooter from beyond the arc. He's also a valuable defender who can take on players who are bigger than him. O'Neale will fit well with the Heat's culture as he leaves it all on the floor.

#2, Dorian Finney-Smith

Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets

Another Nets forward that the Heat has taken an interest in is Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith is known to be an excellent 3-and-D forward who has helped the Dallas Mavericks in their perimeter defense in his first seven seasons.

According to NBA insider William Guillory of The Athletic, it's expected that the Heat could make a move to acquire the forward:

"Along with everyone else in playoff contention, I’m sure they’ll be putting in phone calls to Brooklyn for guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale."

Expand Tweet

Due to the NBA trade rumors, there's a chance that the Heat could likely make a move for one of Brooklyn's forwards.

#1, Dejounte Murray

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray is the hottest name in the trade market this season, and the Heat should attempt to make a deal for him. Although the price for Murray could mean that the team would give up tons of assets, it might help strengthen their backcourt.

What's even more impressive is that his potential addition could allow the Heat to have another shot-creator. Murray already made a cryptic post regarding the team, which could lead to him being traded to Miami.

Expand Tweet

Although there have been reports that the Heat won't pursue Murray, the front office could change its mind and pursue a trade for the guard.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!