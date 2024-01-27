LA Lakers trade rumors: NBA insider lists 3 reasons why D'Angelo Russell is likely getting moved despite resurgent play

Point guard D'Angelo Russell remains in play to be shipped out by the LA Lakers by the trade deadline despite his resurgent play of late. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha, certain factors point to the 10-year veteran moving out of the purple and gold in the immediate future.

Speaking on Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf, the senior writer for The Athletic covering the Lakers listed three reasons why ‘DLo’ is headed for another team, putting the possibility of him staying in Los Angeles at just 40%.

First reason the insider said is D'Angelo Russell’s contract was structured as such that he could be traded at some point. Buha said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He waived his de facto no trade clause. The Lakers signed that with the thought of a tradable midsize contract that you could pair with another one, like say a Rui Hachimura, or a Gabe Vincent.

"It’s not this albatross contract where you’re committing a bunch of money to D’Lo and you can’t move it.”

D’Angelo Russell signed a $37-million extension contract with the LA Lakers in the offseason for two years. He is getting paid $17.3 million this season.

Another reason that Buha pointed out is that the Lakers are in a bind right now with Russell in tow. That could be detrimental in two ways.

First is that D'Angelo Russell could be playing well but eventually would opt out. The other is that he would be opting in but be a negative asset within the team.

The NBA insider said:

“The Lakers are in kinds lose-lose proposition right now. It’s either he’s playing really well and he’s opting out and you’re probably losing that asset or having to really commit to just LeBron, AD, D’Lo, Austin. That’s out core. I don’t know if you can really win with that foursome together.

“Or having him opt in as a potentially negative asset. Again, [his contract] was designed to be traded and that’s ultimately why I think it’s more likely than not that he is moved by the deadline.”

Expand Tweet

In their last seven games, D'Angelo Russell has considerably upped his game, particularly scoring, averaging 27 points and 6.5 assists, above his season numbers of 16.9 points and 6.2 dimes.

Despite that, the LA Lakers are still struggling with a 23-23 record.

LA Lakers trade rumors: D'Angelo Russell being involved in other deals apart from Dejounte Murray

Prominently linked to a possible trade deal involving D’Angelo Russell is Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks. But with the trade deadline fast approaching and no major breakthrough on that front so far, the LA Lakers are reportedly exploring other options.

As per sports media personality Anthony F. Irwin, the Lakers are not yet moving on from trading a package of D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 pick for Murray to upgrade their backcourt.

He, however, said the Lakers have also started talking to other teams for the same package for the likes of Malcolm Brogdon (Portland), Tyus Jones (Washington) and Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn).

Another prospect, Bruce Brown (Toronto), is said to be already out of the picture as the cost to the Lakers, Irwin said, was just too big.

Expand Tweet

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!