"HELL OF AN AUDITION": Dejounte Murray-Lakers trade murmurs pick up as he bests D'Angelo Russell in blowout win

The reported trade involving Dejounte Murray and D’Angelo Russell was fanned on Tuesday after the former went to town and impressed in the Atlanta Hawks’ 138-122 victory over the LA Lakers at home.

The one-time All-Star had himself a ball in the win, finishing with 24 points on 57.9% shooting, nine assists and two steals in 33.2 minutes of play. He outplayed Russell, who he is linked in a possible trade with the Lakers, who had nine points and five assists.

One NBA fan served to highlight this on X, formerly Twitter:

“ONE HELL OF A AUDITION DEJOUNTE MURRAY U ARE A LOS ANGELES LAKER”

While there has not been any significant breakthrough yet in a deal involving the Lakers and the Hawks, it is widely reported that the Purple and Gold are still interested in getting their hands on Dejounte Murray to shore up their backcourt in an attempt to turn things around this season.

In exchange, the Lakers are willing to part ways with a package of D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 pick.

With the loss to Atlanta on Tuesday, the LA Lakers dropped to 24-25, tied for ninth in the Western Conference.

LA Lakers still interested in Dejounte Murray but also weighing other options

The LA Lakers remain open to trading for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray by the trade deadline but are also reported to be exploring other options in case a deal for their original target falls through.

As per sports media personality Anthony F. Irwin, the Lakers are not giving up yet on trading a package of D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 pick for Murray in line with their push to upgrade their backcourt.

He, however, highlighted that the Lakers are already surveying other alternatives to pursue since there has been no breakthrough yet on a deal for Murray.

Irwin said the Lakers have started to talk with other teams for the likes of Malcolm Brogdon (Portland), Tyus Jones (Washington) and Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn).

According to Irwin, another prospect, Bruce Brown (Toronto), is said to be no longer in play as the cost to the Lakers was just too big.

Also making the Murray trade tricky of late is the resurgent play of Russell, including a stretch of three games where he led the Lakers with 27 points or more, leaving some quarters to think of the team having second thoughts about trading him away.

Russell, though, had a slow game against Murray and the Hawks on Tuesday, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting and five assists in their 138-122 loss.

