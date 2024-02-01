The NBA trade deadline is less than a week away and teams are looking to make big calls before Feb. 8. As entertaining as the NBA is and as emotionally attached fans are to their teams, the organization does not shy away from pulling ruthless triggers.

Breakups and reunions are parts of the NBA trade where teams are trying to get better and players are trying to maximize their salaries. This season, several players on the trade block are being pursued by their former teams in the hope of a reunion.

Here is the list of players who could potentially join their former teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

5 players to potentially join former teams at NBA Trade Deadline 2024

#1 Alex Caruso- Lakers

Alex Caruso was a crowd favorite in Los Angeles and it came as a surprise to many that he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. However, if it is true that the Bulls are trying to blow their roster up, Caruso and the Lakers might have a serious chance for a reunion.

Previously, the Lakers have already been linked been Zach LaVine, which now seems like a far-fetched idea. However, the latest updates suggest that the Lakers would be open to trading for DeMar DeRozan and Caruso in a deal.

AC shared great chemistry with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis and his elite defense is something that the Lakers could definitely use right now. Overall, Caruso is a great potential target since the Lakers also do not have to give up much to acquire him.

#2 Kyle Kuzma- Lakers

Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers’ reunion hasn’t been very much on the trade news. However, it is NBA trade, nothing is impossible in the NBA’s business.

The Lakers are already struggling this season and looking at best a Play-In Tournament team in the Western Conference. They have been poor on both ends of the floor and Kuzma trade wouldn't be too surprising if they somehow pull it off.

The Washington Wizards haven't been successful with pairing Kyle Kuzma with Jordan Poole. The Wizards are 14th in the Eastern Conference with the second-worst record in the league. They have won only 9 of their 47 games this season.

Kuzma wanting a reunion with the Lakers is as possible as him wanting out of Washington. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Kuz comes back to his city and flaunts purple and gold again.

#3 D'Angelo Russell- Nets

D'Angelo Russell wasn't happy when he was traded away from the Brooklyn Nets. However, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Nets and Russell's union is very much possible ahead of the trade deadline.

While the Lakers have been targeting big stars to play alongside LeBron James and Davis, they have also reportedly shown interest in Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale.

Previously, NBA Insider Shams Charania also said that the Lakers and the Nets have been in constant talk. However, the details of the talk are still unknown.

#4 Dennis Schroder- Lakers

Trading Dennis Schroder away from the LA Lakers has been a puzzle for many Lakers fans as well as NBA analysts. The Germany-born player was a big part of the Lakers' success in the past few seasons.

He was an excellent ball handler, above average on-ball defender and most importantly gave the Lakers in scoring option with the second unit.

Schroder is having a great season playing with the Toronto Raptors who have already made a big trade in Pascal Siakam. The Lakers have shown interest in Schroder again and it might not be surprising if he goes for a third stint with the Purple and Gold.

#5 Dorian Finney-Smith- Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. After the failed 2022-23 season, the Mavericks are having a fairly good season, currently at the 8th spot in the Western Conference.

However, according to league sources, the Mavericks have been looking to acquire a forward ahead of the trade deadline. While Dallas has shown interest in star forwards like Jerami Grant, the acquisition of Finney-Smith is more of an easier option. On top of that, his relationship with the Mavericks could play a bigger role as the Miami Heat is also looking to make a trade for him.

