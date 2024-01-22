NBA Trade Deadline: 3 obstacles blocking Sacramento Kings pursuit of Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma is a name that continues to be thrown around as the NBA trade deadline nears. The Sacramento Kings are angling for the forward. However, there seems to be some roadblocks. The trade has still not been made as the deadline nears February 8.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Kings are actively pursuing Kuzma. It is not the first time Sacramento has tried to lure Kuzma to Sac town.

The Kings have been linked to Kuzma for years. They almost traded Buddy Hield for Kuzma in 2021. Let’s understand why the deal has not been made yet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Why has Kyle Kuzma not been traded to Sacramento?

Kyle Kuzma continues to be discussed as a trade option. The Sacramento Kings are among the teams with the most interest in the forward. The Wizards are terrible, and the Kings are contenders. So why has a deal not been made?

No. 1 - Kyle Kuzma’s contract

Kuzma is on a front-loaded deal and signed with the Wizards this offseason for four years, $90 million. Washington, therefore, is in no rush to get rid of one of its best players. His deal is also team-friendly as it descends in payscale to $19 million in the fourth and final year.

The fact that his deal descends in salary makes him more valuable. His contract is not as bad for a team like Washington to hold on to and trade later.

No. 2 - No one wants Harrison Barnes

The Kings are likely angling for Kuzma as a replacement for Barnes. That means they think Kuzma is better than Barnes. Other teams likely agree, which makes it hard for someone like Washington to accept Barnes back in exchange for Kuzma.

Kuzma is a better passer than Barnes. He averages more than four assists per game and has playmaking abilities Barnes lacks. He is also a solid defender and rebounder, given his length. He averages 6.4 boards to Barnes’ 2.8.

No. 3 - Washington knows Sacramento is desperate

Washington has all the leverage in this one. They know the Kings want Kuzma badly and have for years.

Sacramento needs to improve their defense. The lineup struggles outside Keegan Murray, and Kuzma would be brought in to boost the defensive intensity. Kuzma has proven himself as a defensive contributor on a championship team with the LA Lakers. However, he has not had to flex those defensive muscles on the dismal Wizards.

The Kings will need to give up more to get the forward. They need help on the defensive and could use the scoring boost. However, Washington knows how the Kings are desperate and will bump its asking price for their best player.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!