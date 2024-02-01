NBA Trade Rumors: 5 league-changing deals that might send shockwaves at NBA Trade Deadline 2024 

NBA trade rumors continue picking up ahead of the trade deadline, which is now in less than a week's time. Although the 2023-24 season has already seen big trades like James Harden going to the LA Clippers and Pascal Siakam going to the Indiana Pacers, there is still a chance that some teams might pull off a big trade move.

Star players like Dejounte Murray, Jeramy Grant and Zach LaVine are still in the market with rumors circling around that certain teams have been in constant talks to make moves. These trade moves substantially increase their chances of making it deep into the playoffs and eventually the power equation in the league.

Some of the trades that have been proposed can alter the chances of the teams in the title race. Here are five deals still possible in the NBA that could instantly change the power equation in the league:

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 league-changing deals that might send shockwaves

#1. Dejounte Murray to the LA Lakers

Dejounte Murray has been constantly linked to the LA Lakers before the NBA trade deadline. There have been reports that the Atlanta Hawks want the Lakers to include Austin Reaves in the trade which the Lakers haven’t been comfortable with.

As the season progresses, LeBron James and the Lakers seem to be getting worse. At 39 years of age, James can barely carry a team on his shoulders with a star player like Anthony Davis to do much of the work on both ends of the floor.

If the Lakers can somehow acquire Murray without sacrificing Reaves and a few of their good role players, their chance of going deep into the playoffs is going to get a big kick. Murray can provide them with a good ball handler, an additional elite shot maker and an excellent defender on the court. He could solve a lot of the Lakers' problems.

#2. Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks

Amidst the trade rumors, the Brooklyn Nets have been relatively quiet. However, names like Royce O’Neale and Mikal Bridges have been flying in the market for quite a long time now. Bridges was traded from the Phoenix Suns in Kevin Durant’s trade, which got him a bigger responsibility on the floor.

However, so far, the Nets’ haven’t been able to capitalize on Bridges' talent on both ends of the floor. He is an excellent trade option for the Nets to acquire young pieces and perhaps rebuild. Furthermore, the New York Knicks are just one or two players away from being a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Somehow, if the Knicks can make a trade for Bridges, he can become the ultimate game-changer in the conference.

#3. Zach LaVine to the Golden State Warriors

Even though Zach LaVine was among the first names that appeared on the trade market this season, he is still sitting in Chicago. One of the reasons that LaVine has not been traded so far has been his decreased value in the market.

Considering how LaVine’s performance has taken a hit this season, including his health, teams have been very careful to an extent where they possibly do not trust him to become a difference maker. However, given the sorry state of the Golden State Warriors this season, LaVine could certainly stop their heavy bleeding.

The Warriors haven’t made a big move ahead of the trade deadline. However, the reports suggest that they have put Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins on the trade market. If they can put a few more pieces and give the Bulls a reasonable price, things are going only uphill for the Warriors.

#4. DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso to the LA Lakers

This is one of the trades that might make the Lakers an instant title favorite this season. DeMar DeRozan is from Los Angeles and he has previously expressed his interest in playing for the Lakers. Alex Caruso has been a Laker before and shares great chemistry with LeBron and Davis.

Everything about this trade is in line, except the trade pieces that the Bulls might ask in return. Reaves has been one of the names that the Lakers have been too stubborn to include in the trade.

They still have a few names like D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura that they can add with other small pieces to make the trade. Trading for Caruso and DeRozan can not only improve the Lakers’ offense but their defense as well.

#5. Jerami Grant to the Dallas Mavericks

Throughout the season, the Dallas Mavericks have missed an elite power forward on their roster. Jerami Grant is one of the biggest names in the market who could be traded before the trade deadline. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have already been clicking this season and if the Mavericks somehow add Grant they are sure to come out in the West as one of the top teams.

Grant is an elite shot-maker, from inside and outside the arc. This season he has been shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc. He could also help the Mavs in rebounding and defending bigger players on the floor.

Playing alongside a distributor like Doncic is likely only going to elevate Grant’s offensive abilities. However, given Grant’s massive $160 million contract, it is possible that even before Grant is traded, his teammate Malcolm Brogdon might be traded to the Mavericks.

