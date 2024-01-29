New York Knicks trade deadline: 5 forwards to target amid Julius Randle's potential 6-to-16 week absence

Julius Randle dislocated his right shoulder on Saturday against the Miami Heat. The New York Knicks forward drove hard to the basket but Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. blocked his path, hoping for a charging foul. Randle grimaced in pain after landing on the floor and was quickly taken to the locker room.

Randle has been ruled unavailable for the Knicks’ Monday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. New York hasn’t given an update on the full extent of his injury but a dislocated shoulder likely means a 6-to-16-week absence.

The Knicks’ 125-109 drubbing of the Heat improved their record to 29-17 for fourth in the Eastern Conference. If they incredibly manage to stay there despite Randle’s injury, they will have home-court advantage during the first round of the playoffs.

Without Randle, the Knicks’ chances of keeping that spot are going to be tough. The sizzling-hot Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16), Indiana Pacers (27-20), Miami Heat (24-22) and Orlando Magic (24-22) are capable of chasing them down.

Replacing Julius Randle will be quite impossible at this stage for the Knicks. They may have to look for reinforcement who can play inside the paint and the wings. A star player will likely not be their goal but a part of a supporting cast who does his job without fanfare.

Players the Knicks could target as Julius Randle recovers from a dislocated shoulder

#5 Lamar Stevens

Stevens has found it tough to crack the Boston Celtics’ loaded top-7 rotation. He might have more chances to show what he can do if he gets some of the minutes left by Julius Randle in New York.

The former Cavalier will be an unrestricted free agent and could be available for a second-round pick. He can handle both forward positions and plays with energy and hustle every time he is on the court. Stevens could be handy for frontcourt depth.

#4 Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. has been cleared to play after sitting out since Dec. 30 due to a right knee sprain. The veteran plays bigger than his size and has championship experience. He was a key member of the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 championship team.

Porter will be an unrestricted free agent. Given his contract situation and his diminished role with the Raptors, he could be available for a second-round pick.

#3 PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker is healthy but the LA Clippers have found their rhythm without the veteran power forward. He hasn’t played in over two months so the Clippers could be open to trading him. Tucker hasn’t had a ton of minutes this season so he should be ready if he gets traded to the Knicks.

The 2021 champ is not known for his offense but he will put everything on the floor with his defense, hustle and leadership. New York could use him to take over some of the minutes left by Julius Randle for a second-round pick.

#2 Naji Marshall

The New Orleans Pelicans’ depth at the forward position has hardly allowed Naji Marshall to play. He is averaging 18.2 minutes per game and will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The New York Knicks could try to acquire him for two second-round picks. Marshall can play either of the forward slots and could blossom outside of the shadows of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy.

Marshall’s defense, hustle and 37.6% shooting will boost the Knicks sans Julius Randle.

#1 Royce O’Neale

The Brooklyn Nets forward is on an expiring contract and will become an unrestricted free agent next season. For two second-round picks, the New York Knicks could entice the Nets to trade O’Neale to them.

O’Neale doesn’t have Julius Randle’s versatility but he is a solid defender and is a career 38.0% shooter from deep. He is a no-nonsense player that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau loves. The former Utah Jazz stalwart could immediately take over Randle’s spot in the lineup.

