5 players Warriors could land by throwing Andrew Wiggins & Chris Paul duo in mix at NBA Trade Deadline 2024

The Golden State Warriors have perhaps entered the twilight phase of a dynasty in the NBA. Arguably, one of the greatest teams in the league's history is struggling to win games while their superstar player, Steph Curry, is giving everything he has in vain.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have built a legacy here and there is very little chance that the Warriors would ever trade them, despite the outside pressure. However, what is more pressing for them is the level Andrew Wiggins is playing at. Veteran guard Chris Paul has been largely down with injury this season, failing to give any profit to the Warriors of his veteran presence.

Wiggins is still on three years/$85M and Paul is on the remaining one year/$30M non-guaranteed salary. If the Warriors want to trade them, their salaries can match big players’ salaries and there is very little chance that the Warriors might get a player of their choice in return.

However, here are five players the Warriors could get if they trade Wiggins and Paul.

5 players Warriors could land by throwing Andrew Wiggins & Chris Paul duo

#5. Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield can solve a lot of the Warriors' offensive problems. He is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA and would be a perfect fit alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. While it is true that the lineup on the floor would not be highly efficient defensively, they will have the power to torch any defense against them.

The Pacers can include Obi Toppin with Hield and a few more pieces to match Paul and Wiggins' salary. This season, Hield is averaging 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 47 games. He is shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from the field.

#4. Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is arguably the best player on the Detroit Pistons and might help the Warriors both in terms of shot creation and efficiency beyond the arc. Previously, the Pistons have shown no keen interest in trading for Bogdanovic since he can get them some wins. Moreover, they have also been asking too much in return.

It was reported that the Pistons wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the package. However, unless it is a multi-team trade, it is going to take a lot for the Pistons to match Chris Paul's and Andrew Wiggins’ salaries.

Bogdanovic is averaging 20.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 2.6 apg in 25 games this season. He is shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from the three-point line.

#3. Jerami Grant

Of all the target players, Jerami Grant perfectly fits Steve Kerr’s system. Grant can create his shot. He is a reliable shooter from beyond the arc and a fairly great defender. He can defend in multiple positions, aided by his size and athleticism.

Grant has a 5-year/$160,000,000 contract with the Blazers and this season, he is set to earn over $27 million. The Blazers would have to include a few more young players to go with the trade. This season, Grant is averaging 21.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.5 apg in 41 games. He is shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

#2. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has been a part of the championship team and knows a fair amount of deal when it comes to being one of the co-stars of a superstar player on the team. Though he is one of the leaders of the Washington Wizards, it wouldn’t be too much to say that he might be wasting his time there.

He can provide Curry an excellent support as a co-star and get some important rebounds. While Kuzma’s percentile is concerning the shooting, it is expected that once pushed to the secondary position, he will work freely.

Kuzma is averaging 22.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 4.4 apg in 45 games this season. He is shooting 45.7 from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

#1. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray is the best pick available for the Warriors before the trade deadline on Feb. 8. He can not only solve the Warriors’ most offensive problems but also does his part on defense. Murray can create a shot for himself and has the ability to become an offensive force on any given night. Steve Kerr and the Warriors would thrive with Curry, Thompson, Green and Murray on the court.

Murray is in the last year of his 4year/$64 million salary and is set to be paid $17,714,000 for the 2023-24 season. To pull the trade, the Hawks would have to add more players to acquire both Paul and Wiggins.

Given the current situation in the market and the cut value to Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul, there is less chance from every team in the league.

