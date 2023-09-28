Jarami Grant signed a five-year, $160 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on the first day of the free agency. The Blazers offered Grant the deal just a day before their superstar player Damian Lillard requested a trade. Perhaps, the biggest reason the Rip City signed young Grant was to lure Lillard into staying in Portland, but with Dame gone, Portland and Grant might decide to part ways.

Since the free agency started in this offseason, Grant has remained the most odd signing. Paying a non-All-Star player $32 million a season until he becomes a 34-year-old veteran player is not the best idea. Even at this point, despite the fact that Grant brings a good offense to the table, there are not many teams that would be interested in trading for him.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In agreement with the contract that Grant signed with the Blazers on July 1, the 29-year-old will have a player option to exercise in 2027. However, Grant becomes eligible to be traded on January 15, 2024.

Here are five landing spots for the Blazers’ star if the team decides to trade him away.

Top five landing spots for Jerami Grant if the Blazers decide to trade him

1. Miami Heat

Miami’s dream trade for landing Damian Lillard is already in shambles. While it’s true that the Lillard trade would have already placed them among the title favorites, making a trade for Grant is still a good idea for them. Last year, without any certified superstar by their side, the Heat made it to the Finals. A player like Grant would be great for their roster.

Grant put in 20.5 points per game for the Blazers last season. He could be an easy fuel for Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat offense. Perhaps, the best surplus of trading for the nine-year veteran would be the addition of an elite three-point shooter on the roster. Last season, the Heat shot 34.4% from the field. Adding Grant, who is a 40.1% elite three-point shooter, would definitely solve their shooting woes from beyond the arc.

2. Houston Rockets

Houston could easily be one of the landing spots for Grant. The partnership between them could be mutually advantageous for both. While the Rockets are under a rebuilding process under their new head coach Ime Udoka, putting Grant alongside their young core might have a positive impact on the team. They have their coruscating young roster in Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr.

Moreover, last season, the Rockets had the worst three-point shooting percentage in the league. Adding Grant, who is a 40.1% three-point shooter, would definitely help them address their problem from beyond the arc. Rockets have already acquired Fred Vanvleet and Dillion Brooks this offseason, making them deeper than last season.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers seemed like a playoff team last season, for the first time without LeBron James. A part of it should be credited to the Cavs’ front office for trading for Donovan Mitchell. However, the larger part of their success has come from their recent drafts of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, forming one of the best backcourts in the league.

However, during their playoff series against the New York Knicks last season, their shooting issues were glaring. Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the worst teams from the three-point line in the postseason with 32.7%. Grant, who is a high-volume elite three-point shooter, can definitely solve their shooting woes.