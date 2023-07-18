Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2023 NBA Summer League championship

The 2023 Summer League games ended with the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the championship, thanks to the heroics of their young players. The Cavs took on the Houston Rockets, who had an undefeated record entering the championship game, led by the tournament's MVP, Cam Whitmore.

Isaiah Mobley and Sam Merrill led the way for the Cavs, who scored a combined 55 points to secure the win. Mobley had 28 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the team, earning the championship game MVP.

Merrill added 27 points, making six 3-pointers during the game. This is the first time Cleveland won the Summer League championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA @NBA



Mobley: 28 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK

Merrill: 27 PTS (6 3PM) Isaiah Mobley and Sam Merrill combine for 55 PTS as the @cavs win the #NBA2KSummerLeague chanpionship!Mobley: 28 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLKMerrill: 27 PTS (6 3PM)

Big things are expected for the Cavs with their new young core and the addition of their veteran players. Cleveland has a good balance of veterans and young prospects, which could be an interesting look for the team next season.

Merrill made it to the All-Summer League First Team along with Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz, Orlando Robinson of the Miami Heat, Hunter Tyson of the Denver Nuggets and Cam Whitmore of the Houston Rockets.

The Second Team features six bright stars with Emoni Bates leading the way. Along with him is Max Christie of the LA Lakers, Javon Freeman-Liberty of the Chicago Bulls, Xavier Moon of the LA Clippers, Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets and Jalen Wilson of the Brooklyn Nets.

You might also be interested in reading this: Why is Amen Thompson not playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Real reason explored

The Cavaliers are exploring other options in free agency

Cleveland is reportedly looking to add additional players to their roster before the 2023-24 season starts. According to sources, the Cavs have started to explore among the best available players in the market.

Big man Christian Wood could be one of the players that the team will pursue in the coming months, along with Kelly Oubre Jr.

There have been reports that the two free agents are among the top players that are under the radar for the Cavs this summer:

"The Cavs aren’t targeting a specific position," Mike Battaglino reported. "They feel good about the current roster. They’re just looking for playable depth.

"Swingmen Kelly Oubre Jr., Terrence Ross, T.J. Warren and Derrick Jones Jr., guards Kendrick Nunn, Hamidou Diallo and Terence Davis, and polarizing center Christian Wood are among the best available free agents.

"Sources say the Cavs have shown interest in Oubre and Wood. Oubre, sources say, was the team’s Plan B if a Strus deal never materialized."

Wood played for the Dallas Mavericks last season where he averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. His perimeter shooting was the aspect of his game that was heavily utilized when he was in Dallas.

Adding him to the Cavs could strengthen the depth of the team's current roster.

Also read: Cleveland Cavaliers Rumors: Darius Garland listed on trade block by Cavs

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault