“His future in Houston is in jeopardy” – NBA analyst predicts allegations on Kevin Porter Jr. could lead Rockets to lose $17,000,000

Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick. According to reports, Gondrezick got her injuries while staying at a Manhattan hotel with Porter, who was later arrested.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the arrest could put the young NBA star's career in jeopardy. Woj explained that the current trouble that Porter is in will also put the Houston Rockets' finances in peril.

"The league's launched an investigation, they'll handle it in their term." Woj said. "I think the Houston Rockets, just by the bylaws, they can't suspend him, they can't waive him while this investigation is going on. But Adam Silver could put Kevin Porter Jr. on administrative leave. But certainly, his future in Houston is very much in jeopardy.

"His future in the NBA, given ..., going back a number of years to USC, Cleveland Cavaliers, the Houston Rockets, problems have followed him. ... Cleveland drafted him late in the first round and essentially gave up on him."

He continued:

"You look at his contract in Houston, it was a very team-friendly deal. Non-guaranteed money after the first year. They would be on the hook for about almost $17 million if the Rockets were to waive him, once he's either convicted or the league comes down with a penalty.

"There's no question Kevin Porter Jr.'s future, not just with the Rockets, but in the NBA, is very much in peril. Theses are extremely serious allegations."

The current situation isn't an easy one for the Rockets. While they probably don't want to be involved with Porter's troubles, they still can't let him go. It'll solely be upon the league's decision, after it completes its investigation regarding the situation.

Why will the Rockets lose money if they waive Kevin Porter Jr.?

The Rockets signed Porter Jr. to an extension in 2022, which will kick in during the 2023-24 season. The $82.5 million contract is team-friendly and is only guaranteed for the first year, which is at $15.8 million. The following season, the money that the point guard will be receiving will be partially guaranteed at $1 million.

If they waive Porter Jr., they won't have to pay him the entire $82.5 million that was signed last summer. The money that the player will receive is around $17 million.

They'll have to wait for the league to finish their investigation to decide on a punishment. The league has the power to terminate the contract under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Policy.

