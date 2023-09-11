Who is Kyrse Gondrezick's sister? More about woman who threatened to 'ambush' Kevin Porter Jr. after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend

Kevin Porter Jr. may have gotten into trouble with the authorities as of late, but the trouble that he caused will even be heavier as Kyrse Gondrezick's sister is ready to fight with him. Kalabrya Haskins, the sister of the WNBA free agent, called the Houston Rockets point guard out on Instagram following his arrest.

Haskins updated her daily Instagram story by tagging Porter Jr. She didn't hold back in calling out the NBA star and quickly threatened him. Assaulting her younger sister didn't sit well with her and meant serious trouble against KPJ.

"@kevinporterjr if you think you gone touch my sister and not get touched. Count ya f****** days. Better hope and pray you'll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble. You may have gotten away with this s*** in the past cus yo mama ain't beat ya a** but we spank lil punk a** painting nail sissy b****s like you everyday. Don't show up to that crib. We gone do it to you. Lil b****."

Kalabrya is the widow of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins. They got married back in March 2021, but their marriage was short-lived following the tragic death of Haskins in April 2022.

She used to play college basketball and suited up for the Lady Spartans of Michigan State. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a proactive licensed medical aesthetician/cosmetic laser technician with a distinguished understanding of laser treatments and skincare routines.

This is evident when looking at her Instagram profile, where she promotes beauty. Kalabrya has over 112k followers on Instagram and she also runs a YouTube channel on her own.

How did Kevin Porter Jr. perform last season?

Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr. had a great year last season. He registered his highest production in points so far in his young NBA career. Through 59 games, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Rockets.

He's expected to come off the bench for the upcoming 2023-24 season as the team acquired Fren VanVleet during the offseason. He'll provide a controlled pace off the bench for the team as their point guard for the second unit. His ability to score will be valuable for the team's hopes of returning to the postseason.

But that could change with the recent situation that he's got himself into. His charges could turn off the Rockets front office, which could lead to his career being in jeopardy.

