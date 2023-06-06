25 Most Iconic NBA Jerseys: Which Teams Have the Best Looks?

NBA jerseys have gone through numerous changes over the past few decades. Many teams have completely rebranded their style and colors, and there have also been many league-wide changes.

In the past, the league required NBA jerseys to be white for home teams and colored for road teams. However, this is no longer the case, which is why many teams have come up with creative jersey designs.

Some NBA jerseys are simply too iconic and have gained a lot of popularity over the years. They are so good that even neutral fans purchase and wear them.

#1 - New York/New Jersey Nets

The Nets had some of the most amazing NBA jerseys of all time

Watching the Nets play was a treat for basketball fans a few decades ago. Not only did they have Julius Erving, a fantastic player who was fun to watch, but their jerseys were incredible.

The Nets used these jerseys in the 1970s when they played in the ABA, but also during their early years in the NBA.

#2 - Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Vice jerseys are incredible

The Miami Heat hit the jackpot by releasing Vice jerseys. These jerseys come in three different colors, but the white color is arguably the best-looking one. Jerseys have vibrant colors and are perfect for a Miami team.

More than half a million of these jerseys have been sold, which is an incredible figure.

#3 - Toronto Raptors

The Raptors had amazing NBA jerseys more than two decades ago

The Toronto Raptors had some of the most iconic NBA jerseys in the late 1990s. Like the Nets, they had one of the greatest dunkers, Vince Carter, and their jerseys were absolute fire.

The Raptors brought these jerseys back in the 2019-20 season as a tribute to their early seasons in the league.

#4 - Seattle SuperSonics

The Seattle SuperSonics had fantastic jerseys during their time in the NBA

The Seattle SuperSonics were in the NBA for four decades. They moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 and rebranded as the Thunder, but many basketball fans still remember their time in Seattle.

The SuperSonics had many iconic NBA jerseys, but the jerseys they used in the 1980s and 1990s were among the best. Both home and away variants looked amazing, which made these jerseys very popular.

#5 - Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets had an amazing design of jerseys

When it comes to the best-looking NBA jerseys, the Denver Nuggets had many of them. During the 2000s and early 2010s, the Nuggets had among the best jerseys in the league.

With a light blue color and shades of gold, the design of the jersey was very popular. Furthermore, Carmelo Anthony's fantastic career has helped make these jerseys even more popular.

#6 - Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have arguably the most iconic NBA jerseys of all time

Michael Jordan was so popular that even many people who were not basketball fans wore his jersey. Due to this, the Chicago Bulls has some of the most iconic NBA jerseys of all time.

The Bulls have made some minor changes to these iconic jerseys over the years, and it's unlikely that they will ever stop using them.

#7 - LA Lakers

The Lakers also have iconic NBA jerseys that have been used for a long time

Similar to the Bulls, the LA Lakers have used their classic jerseys for a long time. These jerseys first became popular during the Showtime Lakers era, as they were worn by some of the most amazing players the league has ever had.

The Lakers have used these iconic NBA jerseys as throwbacks for a few seasons, but they are now part of Nike's "Icon" jerseys.

#8 - Phoenix Suns

Charles Barkley wore some of the most iconic NBA jerseys during his prime

Watching Charles Barkley dominate the league with the Phoenix Suns was enjoyable on multiple levels. Not only was he an undersize, but powerful forward, but he also wore some of the most iconic NBA jerseys during his tenure with the Suns.

Phoenix used these jerseys on the road from 1992 to 2000. The alternate variant was black and it also looked amazing.

#9 - Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves had fantastic jerseys in the 2000s

When Kevin Garnett was a rookie, the Timberwolves had some of the best NBA jerseys of all time. The design was incredible on every side of the jersey, and the fact that it was worn by one of the best power forwards of all time made it even cooler.

The T-Wolves stopped using these jerseys after the 2007-08 season, but they eventually brought them back as a classic variant.

#10 - LA Lakers (Classic)

The Lakers had a different-look jerseys in the 2020-21 season

The LA Lakers tried out their classic jerseys for the 2020-21 season, right after winning their last championship. Their new jerseys had a blue color all over and looked nothing like their team colors.

Despite these, these classic jerseys look incredible. Unfortunately for fans, they were used only for a single season. These jerseys were made as a tribute to the classic jerseys used between 1960 and 1966.

#11 - Detroit Pistons

The Pistons had some of the coolest NBA jerseys more than two decades ago

The Detroit Pistons had amazing jerseys in the late 1990s. These jerseys had a beautiful color scheme and a horse (reference for horsepower) design on the front side.

The Pistons used these jerseys from 1996 to 2001, and they haven't been seen since then.

#12 - Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies' classic jerseys look fantastic

Before moving to Memphis, the Grizzlies were located in Vancouver, Canada. They had fantastic jerseys which featured a grizzly bear on the shorts.

The Memphis Grizzlies brought these jerseys back in the 2019-20 season as their classic uniforms, showcasing the history of the franchise.

#13 - Phoenix Suns (The Valley)

The Suns have had many fantastic NBA jerseys throughout their history

The Phoenix Suns debuted their "The Valley" jerseys in the 2020-21 season. These jerseys were so lucky that the Suns made it to the NBA Finals in their first season. However, they couldn't win the championship.

Despite these NBA jerseys looking great and perfectly matching team colors, the Suns used them for only two seasons.

#14 - Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers had beautiful jerseys during LeBron James' first tenure

Playing in the NBA for more than two decades comes with its perks. Due to this, it's no surprise that LeBron James has worn some of the most iconic NBA jerseys during his impressive career.

During James' first tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team had beautiful alternate uniforms. Their home and away jerseys were decent, but the alternate variant was incredible.

#15 - LA Lakers (Black Mamba)

The Lakers had special jerseys to honor Kobe Bryant

The LA Lakers had special jerseys to honor Kobe Bryant during the 2019-20 season. The basketball legend tragically died in January 2020, and the team designed jerseys that perfectly fit his nickname shortly after.

These jerseys also have the number 2 in a heart, honoring Bryant's late daughter Gianna. The Lakers used these jerseys during their last NBA Finals appearance and a championship in 2020.

#16 - Indiana Pacers

The Pacers had iconic NBA jerseys in the 1990s

The Indiana Pacers have had many fantastic jerseys throughout their history. Most of their jerseys and black and yellow, including the jerseys they used in the 1990s.

The Pacers used these jerseys on the road from 1989 to 1997. They brought these jerseys back for the 2014-15 season, but they haven't been used since then.

#17 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks currently have fantastic jerseys that look incredible

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the jackpot with their newest NBA jerseys. Since Nike became the league's jersey manufacturer in 2017, the Bucks have had many great jersey designs.

Their current jerseys look fantastic in all variants, but the black (Statement) variant is arguably the best-looking.

#18 - San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have the most iconic NBA jerseys of all time

The San Antonio Spurs don't have the fanciest colors in the league, and their jerseys have mostly stayed the same throughout their history. However, they arguably have the most iconic jerseys of all time.

San Antonio has been one of the most successful NBA teams, which is why these jerseys have gained a lot of popularity over the last few decades.

#19 - Atlanta Hawks

Putting a hawk on a jersey worked out perfectly for Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks had iconic NBA jerseys from 1995 to 1999. They put a hawk on a jersey, which made it look astonishing. The white (home) variant of these jerseys looked fine, but the away variant was simply breathtaking.

Besides the hawk with a basketball, the road jersey also had a black-and-red gradient, making it look fantastic.

#20 - Denver Nuggets (1980s)

The Nuggets had their most iconic jerseys in the late 1980s

The Denver Nuggets had a great team in the late 1980s, and their jerseys were also sensational. Denver is also known as Mile High City, which is why the jersey design was perfect for them.

The Nuggets used these jerseys from 1985 to 1989. They've had a few more jerseys with a similar design, but the original jersey was arguably the best.

#21 - New York Knicks

The Knicks have kept their jerseys simple for the majority of their existence

Like the Spurs, the New York Knicks have mostly kept their jersey designs simple. They've stuck to their orange-and-blue color schemes for decades, and it has worked out well for them.

The Knicks have many iconic NBA jerseys, and choosing the best ones is nearly impossible. However, the early 2010s variant looks simple and great, which is why it's made the list.

#22 - Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets had incredible jerseys after winning the championship in 1995

The Houston Rockets won back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995. After their second championship, the team released iconic NBA jerseys that were used until the 2003-04 season.

These jerseys had both a basketball and a rocket and were arguably the best jerseys the Rockets have ever worn.

#23 - Philadelphia 76ers

Allen Iverson wore one of the most iconic NBA jerseys of all time

Allen Iverson was all about the style, so he made Philadelphia's jerseys look even better. The team had several good-looking variants in the early 2000s, but the road uniform looked flawless.

Interestingly, the 76ers debuted these jerseys in the 2000-01 season, and they went to the NBA Finals immediately. These iconic NBA jerseys were used until 2009.

#24 - Utah Jazz

The Jazz had a fantastic jersey design in the late 1990s

Similar to the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz play in a city surrounded by mountains. Salt Lake City is located in a valley surrounded by Wasatch and Oquirrh Mountains.

The Jazz debuted their iconic NBA jerseys in 1996 and used them until 2004. The team also brought these jerseys back in the 2019-20 and 2022-23 seasons.

#25 - Boston Celtics

The Celtics haven't changed much about their jerseys either

The Boston Celtics are among the most successful NBA franchises of all time. Due to this, it's no surprise that they've kept their iconic jerseys active for several decades.

These jerseys have gone through some changes, but most of them were rather subtle. The Celtics have many different variants of jerseys that look good, but their road uniforms have always been special.

