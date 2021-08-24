2K Beats: Everything we know so far about the NBA 2K22 playlist, including top artists

One of the things that everyone loves about NBA 2K is its playlist and soundtrack selection. Almost everyone gets hyped up about the new songs that the game features. The song selection is very appropriate, as it blends perfectly for a basketball game.

It is a known fact that hip-hop and basketball go hand-in-hand. NBA athletes endorse several artists themselves, and many stars listen to these songs while practicing or while doing their pre-game routines. Meanwhile, rappers are some of the biggest fans of the sport as well. Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg for the LA Lakers, Jay-Z for the Brooklyn Nets, Eminem for the Detroit Pistons and Migos for the Atlanta Hawks are some of the biggest celebrity fans of the NBA.

Rappers will often name-drop NBA players in their songs, and it goes to show how connected the two cultures are. In fact, Damian Lillard's alter-ego is Dame D.O.L.L.A., and the former raps professionally in his spare time when he is not invested in basketball.

What do we know so far about the NBA 2K22 playlist?

Artists feel greatly honored when they get featured on NBA 2K. Most of these artists play the game themselves, and are huge fans of the sport. Damian Lillard spoke about getting featured in the NBA 2K21 soundtrack in a press release:

"To be on the cover alone is a big deal to me, but to be on the cover and also have my music be a part of the game is a huge accomplishment as well...Personally, I've been introduced to new artists, songs and genres that I might hear on the radio, but I heard it first on NBA 2K."

It is true that people discover songs through NBA 2K. Many people will readily agree that they pause games on several occasions to check out which song is playing on the 2K Beats.

Also watch out for these up and coming artists from @unitedmasters on the #NBA2K22 in-game Soundtrack 🎤 pic.twitter.com/OmbHpuzEoc — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 4, 2021

Some renowned artists on the 2K22 soundtrack are Travis Scott, Migos, Metro Boomin, EARTHGANG, J. Cole, NAS, Jack Harlow, among several others. Juice Wrld, Young Thug and Saint Jhn also feature in the game.

United Masters have a separate playlist in 2K Beats, and they feature new and upcoming artists. These are artists that many most may not have heard of, but they get their big break by being on a worldwide released game like NBA 2K. They have Brandz, Kay Eye, Eriq Trilly, Buddieroe, E.R.A., Pascall ft. Ezro, Sak Pase ft. Keenan the First, Jay Morris, Qajim and Swayyvo.

Moreover, several artists from United Kingdom are also featuring on the soundtrack and generating hype in their country.

Gamers can reportedly also choose a side-career option as a hip-hop artist in NBA 2K22. Many NBA players pursue alternate careers as well. Damian Lillard is pursuing a rap career, whereas stars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James have entrepreneurial ventures. Gamers can reportedly now choose these side-career options and walk the shoes of these artists.

NBA 2k22 stole my idea my video game let’s you pursue a rap career hell naw — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) July 24, 2021

