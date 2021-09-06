3 areas where Golden State Warriors improved in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Golden State Warriors are heading into the 2021-22 NBA season as a legitimate title contender.

The team is in a 'win-now' mode, as the core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all on the wrong side of 30. Bob Myers and co. have made some significant changes to the roster. But would it be enough to win the Championship?

They did address some of their major needs this offseason. But would that stand them in good stead against the LA Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets?

How have the Golden State Warriors improved this offseason?

Many of the Golden State Warriors' decisions were met with mixed reactions this offseason. Fans weren't too ecstatic over letting Kelly Oubre Jr. go, but the addition of Otto Porter Jr. has been warmly received.

Their draft decisions have been the biggest question mark so far, though. The signing of three inexperienced teenagers - Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman - is certainly not the direction one would like to see the Golden State Warriors head in.

However, the front office remained adamant that these decisions were made in the best interests of Curry, Thompson and Green, keeping their championship window in mind. On that note, here's a look at three areas where the Golden State Warriors improved during the 2021 NBA offseason:

#1 Floor-spacing big man

Nemanja Bjelica of the Sacramento Kings

After the Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, GM Bob Myers spoke about the need for more shooting around Curry. He said that the Warriors' defense looked good, but their offense needed replenishments.

If there aren't other players to space the floor, Curry would be crowded during every possession, and will have to carry the burden of shooting all by himself.

A couple of the Warriors' top needs, in Bob Myers' mind, are a floor-spacing big man and a playmaking guard. All free-agency additions will need to have playoff experience. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 24, 2021

On August 6th, 2021, the Golden State Warriors signed Nemanja Bjelica on a one-year contract. He played for the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings last season, but appeared in just 37 games.

Bjelica is a career 38.7% from beyond the arc. But when he last played a full season, he shot 42% from the deep on 4.4 attempts per game. Nearly 90% of his three-point attempts are assisted-o,n and he is a career 40% on corner threes. That makes him the ideal pick-and-pop center for Curry, Thompson and Wiggins.

Nemanja Bjelica is 6' 10", and can play either the center or the power forward position off the bench. He is 33, but as can be seen from the Lakers and Nets, teams aren't shying away from older players anymore. So Bjelica's experience could be quite valuable for the Golden State Warriors.

Lack of experience is what hurt the Warriors last season. So having someone who can make the right decisions and take the right shots is always a great choice for a team in win-now mode.

The Warriors now have a floor-spacing big man ... https://t.co/QIBB11puLT — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 3, 2021

Bjelica likely solves their need for floor spacing, and adds depth to the forward position.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav