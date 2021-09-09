3 areas where LA Lakers improved in the 2021 NBA offseason

The LA Lakers made some big moves in the 2021 NBA offseason. Coming off of an underwhelming NBA season plagued by injuries to their stars, the Purple and Gold looked to make some big changes to their roster.

The NBA offseason saw a great deal of changes. With a sudden influx of a number of talented veterans such as Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza and Rajon Rondo to the lineup, the team looks at making an immediate run for an NBA championship.

The LA Lakers have one of the oldest lineups in the NBA with an average age of 32.4 years. While this team is built to contend, it must contend now.

In an attempt to answer their woes and make a comeback to championship form in the upcoming season, here are three areas in which the LA Lakers have improved in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 LA Lakers sign Russell Westbrook

In the early days of NBA offseason, right before the free agency window opened, the LA Lakers acquired All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. The blockbuster trade saw the Lakers parting ways with Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No.22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

But the Purple and Gold received one of the most explosive guards in league history.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

The addition of Russell Westbrook has garnered mixed reviews from the media and fanbase alike. It raises many questions regarding how effective he will be playing alongside LeBron James and whether it will create some discrepancy on the offensive end.

However, Russell Westbrook is an asset regardless of which team he joins. A walking triple-double machine, Westbrook puts up phenomenal numbers that contribute to the team's success.

Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds for the 2020-21 season. Even outside the numbers, Westbrook's work ethic and intensity is something that is necessary for a team looking to make a comeback.

While Westbrook tends to be ball dominant, this might be an advantage. Should LeBron play off the ball, it takes the playmaking load off LeBron's shoulders, freeing him up to focus on scoring.

With Westbrook running the fastbreak and Anthony Davis running the floor with him, the LA Lakers trio will be a menace to any team they come up against.

