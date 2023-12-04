3 areas Phoenix Suns must capitalize on to prevail against LA Lakers in 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

The Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers are set to meet in a high-voltage NBA In-Season quarterfinals Tuesday in the Crypto.com arena. It could be one of the best games in the season so far, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be up against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

While the Suns have a weaker defense and are ranked 18th in defensive rating, they still have an edge against the Lakers in offense. The Lakers are ranked 25th in offensive rating.

Given the presence of stars on the roster, it will be crucial for Frank Vogel to capitalize not only on the weaknesses of the Lakers but also on the strength of his roster.

Here are three areas that the Phoenix Suns could capitalize on in order to prevail against the Lakers.

3 areas Phoenix Suns must capitalize against LA Lakers in 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

#1. Suns' explosive offense

Phoenix has as explosive an offense as any team in the league. It is ranked eighth in the league in offensive rating, despite the team's Big Three’s inability to come together on the court. The last time the Suns met the Lakers, they lost the game 122-119, and the Lakers rallied behind LeBron to win the game.

However, it should be noted that the Lakers were trailing at the beginning of the fourth quarter, despite the absence of Booker.

The Suns have an offensive rating of 117.7 compared to the Lakers' 111.0, who are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league. The Lakers average 112.5 points per game, while the Suns average 116.2 points.

With Booker likely to be fit for the game, the Lakers will have to make the tough choice of double-teaming between Durant and Booker.

#2. Lakers' poor shooting

The Lakers are one of the worst offensive teams in the league. They are among the bottom dwellers in terms of field-goal attempts and percentage. When it comes to 3-point shooting percentage, they are one of the most disappointing teams in the league at 33.7%.

The Suns, meanwhile, shoot 38.4% from the 3-point line. The Lakers aren't particularly potent from the free-throw line either, converting only 76.8% of their attempts. Phoenix shoots 84.1% from the line.

#3. Lakers’ weaker third option

If the Suns double-team Davis on the offensive end, they can burn out LeBron James who is going to be 39 at the end of December. Moreover, it wouldn’t be surprising for Davis to have a rough night offensively. If LeBron has to shoulder most of the offensive load, the Lakers' In-Season Tournament journey could be over Tuesday.

Most of the role players on the Lakers, like Jackson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt, have all just returned to the active roster from injuries. Expecting big games from them wouldn't be wise.

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell can provide some offense as the third option for the Lakers. However, their production might not be enough to outscore the Phoenix Suns.