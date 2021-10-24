3 best point guards aged 25 or under right now in NBA's Western Conference

The role of the point guard in the NBA cannot be watered-down as it is the most specialized position amongst others. The point guard coordinates the entire offense, ball distribution and gameplay. He is an extension of the coach on the floor, running the game strategy and controlling the game tempo.

In 75 years of the establishment of the NBA, the league has produced magnificent talents in the point guard position, who are great shooters, securing multiple triple-doubles and excellent players overall. Like the likes of Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, John Stockton, Steve Nash, Oscar Robertson and in the modern-day NBA, Steph Curry.

Top three point guards in the Western Conference aged 25 and under

#3 Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball against Tony Bradley #13 of the Chicago Bulls in the second half during a preseason game at United Center on October 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-105.

The Memphis Grizzlies first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Ja Morant has had an amazing run thus far in the NBA. The second overall pick debuted on October 23, 2019, against the Miami Heat and registered 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in the 101-120 Grizzlies loss. He finished his rookie season with an average of 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

Ja Morant leads all rookies in scoring and assists

Morant was named the 2019 Rookie of the Year owing to his awesome performances that marred his rookie season. He led his team in points, assists and field goals. It was clear from the get-go that this lad is special, and he went on to record a career-high high in his sophomore season of 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

In the Grizzlies' first game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 22-year old recorded 37 points, six rebounds and six assists to help the team claim a 132-121 victory.

#2 De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings in action against Larry Nance Jr. #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Moda Center on October 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

De'Aaron Fox started his career in the NBA as the 5th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA draft. He got into the starting lineup right off the bat, making 60 starts in 73 appearances for the Kings in his rookie season. Fox finished the season with 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, leading the team in assists.

The 13-year old improved his game in his sophomore season and has since been an unstoppable force in the Kings offense. In the first game of the season, he was instrumental in their win, as he recorded 27 points, five rebounds and eight assists. He led the team in assists and was only second to Harrison Barnes in points.

#1 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is double teamed by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game Seven of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on June 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic leads the list, and rightfully so, as he has been electric and inspirational since his debut season. Doncic was selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and was later traded to the Mavericks. His performance in his rookie season was nothing short of magnificent as he finished with an average of 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists, which saw him named Rookie of the Year.

LUKA DONCIC!

33 PTS | 11 AST | 10 REB He's leading the league in triple-doubles (5), 2nd in assists, 5th in scoring and averaging a 30-PT triple-double in November!!!

33 PTS | 11 AST | 10 REB He’s leading the league in triple-doubles (5), 2nd in assists, 5th in scoring and averaging a 30-PT triple-double in November!!! https://t.co/MB14f8KNpv

The two-time NBA All-Star has led the Hawks in points, assists and field goals since his debut season. Doncic has grown into a key man for the Hawks, establishing himself as a modern-day superstar. He registered a double-double in the first game of the season, putting up 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Mavericks' loss to the Hawks (87-113).

