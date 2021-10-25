3 best power forwards aged 25 or under right now in NBA's Western Conference

Power forwards in the NBA originally assumed the number four position in the formation on the court but tend to take up multiple positions in-game. Many power forwards in the NBA have also been identified as centers, as they usually end up being the most versatile players in a team.

The NBA has seen its fair share of talented power forwards and some are talented individuals gifted at both ends of the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant usually headline people’s list of elite power forwards in the NBA right now, both having carved out their niche.

As probably the most exciting position on paper, the NBA continues to be lit up every year by power forwards, and each year a new set arrives. We have taken the time to pick out the top three power forwards in the NBA, 25-years-old and under.

Top three power forwards in the Western Conference NBA 2021-22 season aged 25 and under

#3 Jaren Jackson Jr.

We start with the Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. The talented No.4 overall draft pick showed the NBA a glimpse of his talent, before being hit with a devastating injury. However, his potential had already sparked a lot of praise ahead of his injury, with the forward being part of a select few to have hit 20 points in 23 games in the NBA before turning 21.

In 2019-20, he averaged 17.4 points, scoring 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. He posted an impressive 46.9 field goal percentage and his 39.4 three-point percentage was one of the highest amongst power forwards. His outstanding form saw his team finish ninth in the Western Conference compared to the previous season's 12th position they placed in.

A devastating knee injury prevented the forward from building on that season’s success, as he did not feature for the Grizzlies for most of the 2020-21 NBA season. On his return, he struggled to produce the form he showed pre-injury, featuring in 11 games towards the end of the season, managing only 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Despite performing light on all fronts, he still managed a 42.4 field goal percentage in his 11 games.

But with a full offseason to recover from, we should get to something resembling the player we saw two seasons ago. The feeling is that the 2021-22 NBA season will be the best yet for the forward.

#2 Domantas Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers playmaker is one of the hottest generational prospects coming out of the NBA at the moment. Though not the most defensive power forward out there, his playmaking skills set him apart from players his age.

Domantas Sabonis, the son of Lithuanian basketball legend Arvydas Sabonis, had the highest assists on the Pacers' team last season, recording an average of 6.7 assists per game and ranked at the top of the Western Conference for other offensive metrics. For all his playmaking skills, Sabonis also doubles as one of the Western Conference's elite scorers, consistently hitting over twenty points on several game nights last season - his most productive season to date.

He finished the season with 20.3 points, 12 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, and Kevin Garnett, as the only players to have averaged 20+ points, 12+ rebounds and 6+ assists per season in the NBA. On top of that, he posted 1.2 steals per game, recording a 53.5 field goal percentage.

The two-time All-Star has also blossomed into an effective dribbler, becoming a more complete player over the years.

#1 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson rounds off our list of talented power forwards, and the sky is just the limit for the New Orleans Pelican star player. Williamson’s place as the number one power forward in the Western Conference has been argued by his deepest fans for a while now, and the player has only done justice on the court, taking his game to new levels in his two full seasons in the NBA.

Zanos’ physicality and athleticism remain to be matched in the Western Conference, as many players have struggled to contain the Pelican talisman since his rookie season. Despite being only 20 years old for much of the 2020-21 campaign, the power forward improved on his already impressive rookie season, posting 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. His scoring was particularly impressive as he finished above superstars like Kevin Durant.

His outstanding 61.1 field goal percentage ranked amongst the highest players in the NBA and was the highest amongst players with over 15 field goal attempts per game. He was one of the most impactful players in the 2020-21 season and finished his sophomore year with an All-Star nod.

Williamson continues to develop at a dangerous pace and has proved himself to be the best power forward of his generation. Don’t be surprised if he betters all his offensive metrics for the third year in a roll.

