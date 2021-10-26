3 best small forwards aged 30 or over right now in the NBA's Western Conference

The small forward is one of five positions in the NBA, also denoted as 3. Small forwards are the focal points in a basketball team. They are usually the quickest and most athletic people on the court and don’t always possess extreme physicality.

Small forwards are accurate shooters and are responsible for scoring points and providing an extra body in the paint, on defense. They are usually very versatile players due to their presence at both ends of the court. Whilst some take on playmaking duties for their teams, the primary duty of the small forward is to score points.

Small forwards possess excellent ball skills and are expected to use their speed to create scoring opportunities. Their speed makes driving to the rim a specialty for most, and they are expected to constantly draw fouls with their movements.

Larry Bird, Dominique Wilkins and Julius Erving are some of the notable names to have played the position in the NBA. Meanwhile, NBA legends and rivals LeBron James and Kevin Durant are some of the best names in the small forward position at the moment.

Let’s dial it down and take a look at the best small forwards in the Western Conference, aged 30+ years.

Top three small forwards in the NBA's Western Conference, aged 30+ years

#3 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala #28 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 25, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The veteran is our third best small forward in the Western Conference, aged 30-years and above. Since being selected by Philadephia 76ers in 2004 as a round one draft pick, Andre Iguodala has gone on to show the world his talent and record success in his career.

He spent his first few years establishing himself with the 76ers but saw his best form with the Golden State Warriors, where he won three NBA championship rings. He has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Team twice, and he produced a commanding effort in the 2015-16 NBA Finals, containing LeBron James (who was arguably the best in the world at then). He finished the series with the Finals MVP award, joining a historic list of small forwards to have bagged the award.

Entering his 18th season in the league, the 37-year old has seen levels drop and progress into a rotation player. However, his vast experience, together with his physicality, ensures that Iguodala continues to form an important part of a dangerous Warriors roster.

#2 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers slam dunks against Derrick Favors #15 of the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Staples Center on June 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Only a few small forwards can be said to be better than the L.A. Clippers' Kawhi Leonard. The small forward has developed from a talented NBA player to a veteran, having just celebrated his 30th birthday. Few have been few capable of matching what he has done since being drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2011.

Leonard cemented his position as one of the NBA’s greatest players to have played in the NBA. He led the Raptors to championship success in 2019. The talisman turned in one of the best Finals performances, running favorites the Golden State Warriors out in the 2018-19 NBA Finals, winning his second ring in the process.

He averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 threes, and 1.7 steals in 24 playoff matches. His outstanding performance in the finals, where he averaged 28.5 points per game, earned him his second Finals MVP award. Leonard joined King James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to have won the award with two different teams.

Leonard also ranks high as one of the best shooters in the NBA, and in 2019, joined a select list of players who have averaged 30 points and had a 60%+ shooting percentage in a season. He has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award twice and was the 2014-15 league leader in steals.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call during a 121-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James is the best small forward in the Western Conference. Many would also say he is the greatest of all time. And why not! The Lakers key player has had an excellent career thus far and has an enviable long set of honors to match. His towering physicality and athleticism make him the perfect small forward, capable of bulldozing his way to the rim and making outside shots.

He has four NBA Championships rings under his belt, bagging the Finals MVP award on all four occasions. He has a career average of 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Currently in his 19th season in the NBA, it is hard to believe that the small forward has been here that long, as he continues to impress despite his advancing age.

James suffered an ankle sprain that halted his form last season. He played just 45 of the Laker’s 72 NBA games. However, he still managed an average of 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists. The Lakers finished in a disappointing seventh position, with their talisman out for chunks of the season. The postseason got even worse as the Lakers were knocked out in the first round, handing James his first opening-round loss.

He has however continued to defy age, putting out classic performances in his first two games of the new season, despite both matches ending in losses.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar