3 Biggest needs the New York Knicks must address in the 2021 NBA offseason

The New York Knicks' postseason ended early, as the Atlanta Hawks knocked them out in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The series lasted just five games and it was clear that the Knicks roster had some clear deficiencies, far from the finished product head coach Tom Thibodeau wants it to be.

3 positions the New York Knicks need to strengthen at going into the 2021 NBA offseason

The New York Knicks will enter the 2021 NBA offseason with more cap space than any other NBA franchise. It will give them the liberty and flexibility to acquire quality personnel and improve their roster. On that note, here are three positions that the Knicks desperately need to make new additions at.

#3 Starting point guard

The New York Knicks needs a new starting PG

The New York Knicks started Elfrid Payton at point guard for the majority of the 2020-21 NBA season. Payton played 63 games, averaging 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. The numbers fell even further in the playoffs, where Payton only played two games out of five. He averaged 6.5 minutes per game in the postseason, registering dismal figures of 0.5 points and 0.5 assists.

The New York Knicks need an urgent upgrade at point guard, as Payton is clearly not cut out to be the starting PG on a playoff team. The Knicks have 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate Derrick Rose coming off the bench, but Thibodeau would like to reserve the former MVP to lead the second unit instead.

The 2021 NBA free agency will present some enticing options to the New York Knicks, and management could also look to acquire a star point guard through a trade. Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and Dennis Schroder are some of the names the front office can look into. DeMar DeRozan is also a free agent in the summer and, despite being a shooting guard, has shown that he possesses the ability to lead an NBA offense.

