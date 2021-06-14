Why a Kemba Walker-Kristaps Porzingis trade-off might be a win-win situation for Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks

Both Kemba Walker and Kristaps Porzingis had underwhelming outings in the playoffs, as the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks were knocked out in the first round. There are doubts surrounding the duo's future, as their performances for their respective franchises have been subpar.

However, the two stars still possess the talent to be serviceable on a playoff team. The Boston Celtics require a utility big, while the Mavericks might explore the market for a secondary ball-handler.

Porzingis and Walker fit the description, and in this article, we will explain why a swap of the two players could work in the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks' favor.

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks could address problem positions by agreeing to a Walker-Porzingis swap

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker

Since parting ways with veteran power forward/center Al Horford, the Boston Celtics have had a hard time replacing him with a solid frontcourt player. The 17-time NBA champions signed Tristan Thompson in the off-season last year, but his production was not up to the mark during the course of the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

The Boston Celtics' other options for the position are Robert Williams, Tacko Fall and Luke Kornet. Williams has shown that he is a reliable option in limited minutes. However, his shortcomings on the offensive end mean that he can't be a starter, especially in the playoffs.

Fall is relatively young and inexperienced, while Kornet simply doesn't possess the quality required to compete in the postseason.

"Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star as Doncic dominates the ball and the spotlight."



- @espn_macmahon on Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/XPWJbanPN0 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis could potentially solve the Boston Celtics' frontcourt problem, as his rim-protection and ability to be a secondary scorer fits the bill perfectly. Porzingis is a low-usage player and is also an adept three-point shooter. That means the Celtics will have the option to field five shooters simultaneously on the court.

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

Meanwhile, if a swap were to go through, the Dallas Mavericks would get a secondary ball-handler/scorer in Kemba Walker. The Dallas Mavericks struggled in the absence of a second playmaker in the first-round series against the LA Clippers, as they missed a player who could make plays in the half-court when Luka Doncic sat.

Sources: Both the Boston Celtics and Kemba Walker want a breakup. The team tried trading him once in 2020, and it put a strain on the relationship since then.https://t.co/yiyJIexaoz — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 9, 2021

Walker has averaged 19 points and 5 assists in his career, and the Dallas Mavericks can play him either in tandem with Luka Doncic or as a primary ball-handler with the second unit.

Kristaps Porzingis and Kemba Walker have close to similar contracts going into the 2021-22 NBA season, meaning a potential swap deal could be on the cards in the summer.

