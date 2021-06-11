How long is James Harden out for? A tentative timeline for the Brooklyn Nets star's return

James Harden's absence hasn't been a cause for concern for the Brooklyn Nets so far, as Steve Nash's team leads the Milwaukee Bucks 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. However, considering The Beard's ability to win games on his own, the Brooklyn Nets would like him to reunite with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as soon as possible.

How long will Brooklyn Nets point guard James Harden be out for?

James Harden was escorted off the court seconds into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered a right hamstring injury, and an MRI scan report revealed that there was no structural damage.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash has had a positive attitude about James Harden's injury so far, as the two-time NBA MVP was quick to point out that Harden was "progressing nicely" from his hamstring injury. Considering there is no structural damage and taking into account Nash's comments, fans can expect Harden to take the floor at some point in the Nets vs Bucks series.

If the Brooklyn Nets are pushed to a Game 7 or even 6, then James Harden's services could be needed.

However, if the Brooklyn Nets do manage to win the next game in James Harden's potential absence (his status for Game 4 is unclear), there is a low probability of Nash risking him. This is the third time James Harden has dealt with a hamstring problem in the 2020/21 NBA campaign.

James Harden will not play in Game 3 but Steve Nash also says he's progressing nicely from his hamstring injury. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 9, 2021

Harden missed two games after complaining about hamstring tightness on March 31st. He returned to action against the New York Knicks on April 5th, but had to be pulled out of the game due to an injury relapse. The former OKC Thunder star then sat out for 18 straight games as the Brooklyn Nets medical staff decided not to risk him. He was available for the last two regular-season games, followed by a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

James Harden had a brilliant Round one series against the Boston Celtics as he averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds and 8.8 assists in five outings. He turned the ball over at an average of 2.3 times per game, while registering a steal as well.

James Harden is heading to the locker room with an apparent hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/r8hmUGHF05 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2021

Harden has tweaked his game since coming to Brooklyn, acting as the primary facilitator. He has left the job of scoring for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as the latter has taken up the role of shooting guard. James Harden is chasing the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy and if the Nets manage to win it, it will be The Beard's maiden NBA championship.

