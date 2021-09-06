3 bold predictions for New Orleans Pelicans' 2021-22 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans are a team with potential, but are coming off a disappointing 11th-place finish last season. In fact, the Pels not only missed the playoffs, but they also had one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA.

Nevertheless, they have two All-Star-worthy players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans also have other exciting players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Devonte' Graham and Jonas Valancuinas. Stan Van Gundy has been replaced by Willie Green as head coach as the Pelicans are keen to return to the playoffs.

The New Orleans Pelicans were electric at times in offense last season, grabbing the most offensive rebounds. However, they were terrible in defense. They could not protect or scored well on the perimeter, allowing the second-most threes by opponents and connecting with the sixth-fewest. For assists allowed, only five teams ranked below the Pelicans.

In the interior, though, they ranked in the top ten for the fewest opposition points in the paint and grabbed the third-most rebounds. That's something that should continue this year with the addition of Jonas Valancuinas.

If their preferred starting five can gel and hit the ground running, the 2021-22 NBA season promises a lot for the New Orleans Pelicans. They will also hope the likes of Williamson and Ingram are in top form and for Green to fix their defense.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for the New Orleans Pelicans' 2021-22 season:

#1 Zion Williamson to be in the MVP debate

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson could be in MVP discussion this year.

The way-too-early MVP discussions have been around the usual candidates like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry. But there are also a few dark horses for the award, including the New Orleans Pelicans' franchise player Zion Williamson.

Williamson endured a knee injury that kept him out of action for most of his rookie campaign. But he was a dominant force in his sophomore season, earning a first career All-Star selection. He scored 20+ points on 50% shooting from the field for 25 straight games, finishing the season averaging 27 points a night. His field-goal accuracy of 61.1% was the best among ones who put up 20+ points per game; only seven other players scored more than him.

Williamson thrived in the paint last year, showing the kind of bullying force down low the league hasn't seen since Shaquille O'Neal. He averaged a staggering 20.3 points per game in the paint. The next closest player was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 16.7 per outing.

Zion Williamson's scoring is certainly going to improve as he strives to take the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs. If he and the Pels can turn their defensive standing around, Williamson could well be in the hunt for a first career MVP trophy.

