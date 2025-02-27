3 bold predictions for Phoenix Suns as 2025 playoff hopes slim down

The 2024-25 NBA season seems to be a disaster for the Phoenix Suns. The campaign is almost over, and the Suns have not performed to the standard that might qualify them for the postseason. According to Tankathon, Phoenix has 24 games left this season and is at the top of the list when it comes to the toughest schedule left.

Additionally, the Suns are 11th in the Western Conference with a 27-31 record. They've also lost eight out of their last 10 games, which isn't a good sign to have after the All-Star break.

Phoenix may not make it to the playoffs as a result of their deficiencies. As the team's chances of making the playoffs progressively dwindle, here are three audacious predictions for them.

#3 The Phoenix Suns will move on from Tyus Jones

Before the start of the season, fans were excited about the signing of Tyus Jones. After a season without a point guard, the Suns finally addressed one of their biggest concerns and acquired Jones. However, that has not worked out well for them this season.

At the start of the season, having Jones and Jusuf Nurkic playing with the Big 3 was a big problem. Not everyone in the starting lineup played proper defense and they logged a negative -17.1 defensive net rating. This led the team to trade Nurkic for Nick Richards and assign Bradley Beal to the bench.

That made matters worse, though, because the new lineup's defensive net rating was -23.7. This suggests a single problem, and that concerns Jones. He has been excellent offensively, but the club has struggled because of his poor defensive play. The Phoenix Suns already have a Big 3 and don't need another offensive player.

The veteran guard may decide to leave the Suns this offseason since his time there isn't ideal.

#2 Kevin Durant will be traded after the season

Kevin Durant is one of the top players for the Phoenix Suns. Despite the team's struggles, he has not forced his way out and is still fighting. However, reports about Durant during the trade deadline could hint at the possibility that he will leave the franchise this summer.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst hinted that the two-time champion would be traded in the summer. Windhorst also revealed that both sides are aware of what could happen after the season.

"They're gonna trade him and he knows that," Windhorst said. "There's been a couple of opportunities where he could've criticized them for trying to trade him. He has not done that, he has been professional about this."

In the weeks before the trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns were among the teams looking for a change. One change they wanted to make was to add Jimmy Butler. However, the initial package involving Beal they offered the Miami Heat didn't work.

This led them to consider offering Durant in the deal. Unfortunately for the Suns, the trade with KD did not push through.

#1 Mat Ishbia will take a step back from involving himself with the roster

Before Mat Ishbia bought the Phoenix Suns in 2023, the front office formed a solid group through drafting and signing the right players. The group they had showed promise and even went to the NBA Finals in 20221. However, that all changed once Ishbia took over.

His first order of business was to trade for another star to pair with Devin Booker, which is how the Suns got Durant. Most fans didn't mind the trade at that time. However, the management made a questionable move when they traded for Beal, who became the third ball-dominant star on the roster.

A few more questionable moves, including having three different coaches, followed after that. That is why Phoenix is in a questionable situation.

On Feb. 21, Friday, former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo appeared on "Bickley and Marotta" on Arizona Sports and addressed the current situation of the team.

"I think maybe when he first bought the team he wanted to make a little splash, which was kind of customary when people take over an organization. In retrospect, he maybe would have done the same thing, maybe not. Again, he has to learn, sometimes the hard way," Colangelo said.

The owner needs to take a step back and allow James Jones to take control of building a roster. Since Jones became a general manager in 2018, he's gradually improved the roster and Ishbia should learn to trust the former NBA player.

