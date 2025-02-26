"They're gonna trade him" - NBA insider drops bombshell on Kevin Durant being aware of his murky future in Phoenix

Following the 2024–25 NBA season, reports suggest that Kevin Durant might be traded, raising doubts about his future with the Phoenix Suns. On Wednesday's "NBA Today" show, ESPN's Brian Windhorst verified this while discussing potential outcomes for Durant and the Suns.

The Suns are struggling in the tough Western Conference this season, they are 11th in the standings with a 27-31 record, making a playoff appearance look unlikely. Their lack of success could affect how their stars will commit to the team in the future.

But with each player, including KD, it's unique. There were rumors that the Suns were prepared to let go of the 15-time All-Star before the trade deadline. Phoenix was disappointed to see that none of the reported transactions involving the seasoned forward happened.

But the damage was already done when the rumor of a potential Durant move made headlines. As a result, it is widely assumed that the team will trade the 6-foot-11 forward in the summer.

"They're gonna trade him and he knows that," Windhorst said. "There's been a couple of opportunities where he could've criticized them for trying to trade him. He has not done that, he has been professional about this.

According to Windy, KD is aware of his potential future in Phoenix, which could end soon.

"In the offseason, he sort of, gave himself a little ad there. He's like, 'Whatever team gets me, you know I'm going to make a difference, I'm still in my prime'."

Durant has made every effort to help the Suns escape their precarious predicament. In 45 games, the two-time champion has averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Nevertheless, Phoenix has lost eight of their previous ten games, so it hasn't worked.

Bill Simmons revealed Kevin Durant's behavior on the Suns' bench

Longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons got a chance to watch a Phoenix Suns game from a close distance. The media personality got to watch the team's 120-109 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. While watching, he observed Phoenix's bench. According to Simmons, the team's bench is alarming to see in person.

He revealed that players weren't talking to each other and not everyone would get up and celebrate after a big play. Simmons also mentioned how Kevin Durant behaved with the coaching staff, specifically head coach Mike Budenholzer.

“What are guys doing during timeouts? What happens when a star player walks by his coach? Does he acknowledge him, does he talk to him, does he just kind of stomp by? Does one of the star players yell at the coach? Well, KD yelled at Bud twice during that game,” Simmons said (1:01:10).

It wasn't a good look as it was the same game where Durant had a back-and-forth talk with former Suns guard Chris Paul.

