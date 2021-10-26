3 changes which have allowed Golden State Warriors to be undefeated in their opening 3 games of the 2021-22 NBA season

So far this season, the Golden State Warriors might be one of the funniest teams to watch this season, as they have started on a hot 3-0 record. Last season, the Warriors were carried by Stephen Curry into a play-in game but didn’t make the playoffs.

This season, it already looks like they could finish in the top six in the Western Conference with a locked playoff position.

The Warriors have added youth to the roster over the last two seasons, as they have added three lottery picks to the roster. However, these young players have yet to make a real impact on the Warriors winning, with Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman starting this season on the injury reserve.

The veterans have been the central core of this team, with some youth finally stepping into their own. These are three things that have changed with the Warriors, allowing them to get on with this undefeated start to their season.

#3 The Golden State Warriors have depth

Golden State Warriors bench on opening night vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors look like the 2015-16 Warriors that made it to the NBA finals, even though Klay Thompson has not returned to the court yet. This offseason, the Warriors have added multiple good, low-key signings to improve their roster.

Alongside Andre Iguodala, the Warriors signed Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. to help balance out the roster. Bjelica has already made an impact, having a great game on opening night, putting up 15 points and 11 rebounds in just 36 minutes. Porter has yet to have a big game for the Warriors, but his career 40% from three should eventually come into play when he starts to get into a rhythm.

This is all without Thompson, who should come back soon, and without two of their three lottery picks over the last two seasons. If this team is healthy this season, it could be a game-changer as the bench gets deeper and deeper.

#2 The Warriors brought back Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala on the Golden State Warriors in 2019

Andre Iguodala spent six seasons with the Golden State Warriors from 2014-19. In those seasons, they went to five NBA Finals and won three of them. Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 offseason.

After bringing Iguodala back this offseason, Steve Kerr talked about what it meant to lose him in the first place in 2019. Telling reporters at The Athletic,

"I think when we lost him, we lost a piece of our soul. And we knew that when we lost him.”

Now that the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is back with the Warriors, it seems like the team's soul is back. Even though Iguodala might not have a statical impact every night like he used to, what he does as a leader can get the Warriors to where they want to be.

Despite that, Iguodala has averaged eight points in 23.5 minutes in two games, compared to averaging 4.4 points in 20.9 minutes per game over the last two seasons away from the Bay Area. Being back with the Warriors could inspire Iguodala to at least reclaim some of his former glory statically.

#1 The Warriors have some breakout players

Golden State Warriors young star Jordan Poole after making a three

Jordan Poole and Damion Lee have pretty much been role players for the Golden State Warriors in their tenor with the team. This season has been asked to take on a more significant role this season and has outperformed expectations.

Lee has yet to start a game this season, but in the first three games has averaged 27 minutes per game. In those minutes, he has scored 12.3 points shooting 40% from three on 3.3 attempts. Lee is fourth in points on the roster and fifth in minutes played.

Now his impact might be short-lived, but it shows how deep this team can be if need be.

G League TV @GLeagueTV The Warriors are 3-0 and Jordan Poole has been BALLIN! He scored 22 points tonight on 8-16 FG vs. the Kings. 🔥Poole ranks second on the team with 17.0 points in only 27.3 minutes per game. The Warriors are 3-0 and Jordan Poole has been BALLIN! He scored 22 points tonight on 8-16 FG vs. the Kings. 🔥Poole ranks second on the team with 17.0 points in only 27.3 minutes per game. https://t.co/Fr28FpJjEl

Poole is on his way to having a breakout season. Late last season, Poole started to show what he could do as a second scoring option along with Curry and has continued that trend. With Thompson out, Poole has already become the second scoring option on the tea, averaging 17 points per game.

Poole has become precisely what the Golden State Warriors need, as just another capable player who could create his own shot to take some of the pressure off Curry.

