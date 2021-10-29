3 current NBA players who are righties but shoot left-handed

As mentioned in our previous list, ambidexterity is the ability to use both hands with near-equal dexterity and one of the best skills to have as an NBA. Meanwhile, cross-dominance or mixed-handedness is when a person uses each hand for specific activities.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Rudy Gobert are examples of mixed-handed NBA players. They are natural lefties, but shoot the basketball right-handed. They use their left hand for most of their everyday tasks, while they use their right for shooting and other athletic activities.

Jon DiMuzio @jondimuzCBS Ben Simmons hits jumper with his...right hand? Ben Simmons hits jumper with his...right hand? https://t.co/Uok9x1wvLn

Now, let's take a look at players who do the opposite. Here's a look at three current NBA players who are naturally right-handed, but shoot with their left.

#1 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons has been one of the headline grabbers in the NBA this season due to his hold-out from the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons is not known for his shooting, but it's worth noting that he shoots the ball left-handed. In his NBA career, he has only made five shots from beyond the arc.

One of the possible reasons why he's not a good shooter is he's a natural righty. Simmons told the New York Daily Post back in 2016 that he shoots left-handed because his father told him to do so: use his left hand to shoot, pass and dribble. He eventually developed passing and dribbling, but not his shooting.

According to his former Sixers teammate JJ Redick, Simmons can shoot with his right hand, and it looks so much better. However, it remains to be seen if he can develop a reliable jump shot with either hand.

The Hurry Up 🎡 @thehurryupnba Ben Simmons jumper looks so much cleaner with his right lmfao he shooting with the wrong hand Ben Simmons jumper looks so much cleaner with his right lmfao he shooting with the wrong hand https://t.co/AWsnZsA6yh

#2 Mike Conley

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz is one of the most recognizable lefties in the NBA today. His jump shot is one of the best-looking in the league, but he shoots floaters with his right. The reason? Conley is naturally right-handed.

In an appearance on JJ Redick's Old Man and The Three podcast, Conley revealed that he developed his left-hand prowess at a young age. However, he noted that if he takes a long hiatus from basketball, his instinct would be to shoot right-handed on his return.

“I developed a left hand as a youngster and stuck with it. But if I took a five-year break from the game and you asked me to shoot a 3-pointer from the top of the key, I’m shooting it right-handed,” Conley said.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Did I mention that Mike Conley does most of the other stuff in his life right-handed? 🐎🐐 Did I mention that Mike Conley does most of the other stuff in his life right-handed? 🐎🐐

It's worth mentioning that the Utah Jazz are the only NBA team to have two mixed-handed players. Mike Conley is a righty who shoots with his left, while Rudy Gobert is a natural lefty who uses his right hand to shoot.

#3 Luke Kennard

Luke Kennard of the LA Clippers.

Luke Kennard of the LA Clippers is one of the premier three-point specialists in the NBA. He is a career 41.5% shooter from beyond the arc, making a total of 371 threes. Kennard, 25, will likely end up as one of the best shooters of his generation.

However, not many NBA fans know that shooting a basketball is the only thing he does with his left hand. Kennard is a natural righty, using it to become a star high-school quarterback.

According to Kennard's father in an interview with The Atheltic, Luke was two years old when he first shot a basketball. As expected at that age, he used both hands, but eventually preferred using the left. Luke never changed it as he grew up and became a sharpshooting lefty. Nevertheless, he can also shoot the ball with his right.

Trey⛵️ @TreyLAC_ BREAKING: luke kennard confirms he will be shooting jumpers right handed this year😂😂 BREAKING: luke kennard confirms he will be shooting jumpers right handed this year😂😂 https://t.co/EK2wNppU8X

